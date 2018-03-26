The Kinetix Group's Senior VP of Business Development, Merissa Oliver, to speak at the AMCP Managed Care and Specialty Pharmacy Annual Meeting 2018

Edward C. Allie , PharmD, BCPS, DPLA, Senior Manager of Pharmacy and Wellness, Steward Health Care Network

, PharmD, BCPS, DPLA, Senior Manager of Pharmacy and Wellness, Steward Health Care Network Christina Barrington , PharmD, Vice President, Pharmacy Programs Priority Health

, PharmD, Vice President, Pharmacy Programs Priority Health Amanda Brummel , PharmD, BCACP, Director, Clinical Ambulatory Pharmacy Services, Fairview

, PharmD, BCACP, Director, Clinical Ambulatory Pharmacy Services, Jeffrey Dunn , PharmD, MBA, Vice President, Clinical Strategy and Programs and Industry Relations, MagellanRx

, PharmD, MBA, Vice President, Clinical Strategy and Programs and Industry Relations, MagellanRx Greg Low , RPh, PhD, Program Director, MGPO Pharmacy Quality & Utilization Program, Performance Analysis & Improvement, Massachusetts General Hospital

, RPh, PhD, Program Director, MGPO Pharmacy Quality & Utilization Program, Performance Analysis & Improvement, Massachusetts General Hospital Eric Newman , MD, Vice Chairman for Clinical Innovations, Division of Medicine and Chief, Specialty Care Innovation and Population Health, Geisinger Health System

, MD, Vice Chairman for Clinical Innovations, Division of Medicine and Chief, Specialty Care Innovation and Population Health, Geisinger Health System Robert Schoenhaus , Pharm D, Pharmacy Director, Sharp Healthcare

The panel is an excellent opportunity to learn more about the latest innovations and best practices in promoting customer-centric, value-based care. For details on the conference and to register to attend, click here.

In addition to the AMCP conference events, The Kinetix Group will be hosting a Managed Markets Insights Advisory Panel on Tuesday, April 24, which will feature a discussion among 12 industry-leading advisors from national and regional payers, clinically integrated networks, pharmacy benefit managers, and specialty pharmacies on emerging trends in managed markets.

For more information on The Kinetix Group, visit thekinetixgroup.com. For details on the Managed Markets Insights Advisory Panel, contact William Owen at wowen@thekinetixgroup.com.

