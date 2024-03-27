THE KNOLL HOTEL NAPA VALLEY, TAPESTRY COLLECTION BY HILTON, ANNOUNCES OPENING

"We're excited to debut The Knoll Hotel Napa Valley, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, which fuses the prestigious wine and outdoor destination with a dedication to superlative quality and service." says John Gates, Senior Vice President of Operations at Azul Hospitality Group. "We've created a serene retreat for guests that perfectly complements the vibrant and breathtaking community of Napa Valley."

Cadiz Design Build , the design firm that oversaw the interior design for The Knoll Hotel Napa Valley, focused on creating a sense of accessible luxury while connecting to the local culture. The artwork throughout the hotel was inspired by graphic design patterns of 1976, the year of the "Judgment of Paris," when the highest scores were given to two vintages from Napa Valley producers. This sparked a revolution that changed the wine world's perception about the quality and potential of California wines.

In the lobby bar, the design focused on bringing the outdoors in, seamlessly connecting guests with the surrounding natural environment. This was done through ample glass exposure, allowing expansive views into the surrounding courtyard area. Furnishings and finishes came complete with key luxury details that added a sense of simplicity and created an openness to the space. The warm, neutral color palette is complemented by pops of magenta, puce, and sage, evoking feelings of joy, comfort, and a sense of play. Curvilinear tables and chairs reflect on natural forms, rooted by abstracted custom area rugs that create biophilic connections to patterns in tree bark and agrarian patterns.

The environmental theme continues outdoors into the terrace and pool areas, where the design focuses on fostering social engagement amongst guests. Specimen trees serve as a respite for dining and relaxation, and a grand fireplace is the focal point for outdoor gatherings. Pops of green in the furnishings add an element of cheer and tie into the nearby greenery, creating an inviting backdrop for enjoying locally sourced cuisine and cocktails.

The Knoll Hotel Napa Valley's signature restaurant, Rootstock Kitchen & Tap, offers locally inspired bites and sips that always pair well with good conversation. The menu features a variety of local seasonal items that capture the flavors of wine country, and guests can taste locally sourced brews and Napa wines carefully selected from the best vineyards in Napa. The venue pours attention to detail into every elegantly simple dish and cocktail served. Familiar comfort foods pay homage to the abundance of regional ingredients with fresh, bright flavors and inspired cocktails setting the stage for memorable moments shared over a meal.

For relaxing at the end of the day, the guest rooms offer a soothing blend of mid-toned woods in the millwork, flooring, and furniture, and fresh pops of color in the accent pillows and artwork. With spa style bathrooms and small luxuries that add charm and value, The Knoll Napa Valley provides everything needed for a delightful home away from home experience. The rooms come complete with Lockwood New York toiletries, 300-thread count linens, bluetooth-enabled bathroom mirrors, Keurig coffee machines with Green Mountain coffee, smart TVs, and in-room refrigerators. The hotel features 90 modern guest rooms and suites, with options such as 1 King, 2 Queen, 1 Bedroom King Suite with Sofabed, 1 Bedroom King with Dining Table, 1 Bedroom King Suite with Balcony and Sofabed, and more.

The Knoll Hotel Napa Valley was created with wellness in mind. Its fitness studio features cardio, strength, and balance equipment. The hotel offers over 1,600 square feet of versatile event and meeting space. The pet-friendly property welcomes up to two dogs per room for a $50 additional fee.

The Knoll Napa Valley recently joined the Tapestry Collection by Hilton and expanded its offerings with Hilton's award-winning Hilton Honors loyalty program. The hotel will offer an introductory rate of $129 and is located at 320 Soscol Avenue, Napa, CA 94559.

