The Knot Worldwide Starts Testing Duet AI in Google Workspace

Google Cloud

24 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

The global organization leverages generative AI to improve efficiencies and optimize creativity

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud today announced that The Knot Worldwide, a global leader in the wedding planning industry, has rolled out Duet AI in Google Workspace as a part of a trusted tester program that gives employees at the organization early access to test and share feedback on Duet AI in Google Workspace. Duet AI enables a powerful new way of working, embedding generative AI across communication and collaboration apps that more than 3 billion users know and love, including Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Meet, and more.  

The Knot Worldwide operates a global user base of nearly 35 million visitors per month through its brands that champion celebration, including The Knot, The Bump, The Bash, Hitched, Bodas, and WeddingWire. Within the company's wedding vendor marketplace, The Knot Worldwide connects more than 4 million couples per year with nearly 850,000 wedding professionals. With Workspace, The Knot Worldwide employees are able to communicate and collaborate across different teams and locations. Specifically, Duet AI has helped team members in Sales and Marketing produce memos and presentation decks with greater velocity, empowering their people to focus on work that really matters. Additionally, select members of the customer care team use Duet AI to reduce the average time it takes to respond to a customer inquiry.

"At The Knot Worldwide, we're constantly innovating to drive value for our partners, couples, and employees," said Zohar Yardeni, Chief Product Officer of The Knot Worldwide. "We're thrilled to be among the first companies to try out Duet AI. In the months ahead, it's my priority to continue to find meaningful ways to implement the latest generative AI developments to enhance our workflows and improve user experience."

"We're proud to support The Knot Worldwide in its technology journey as it discovers the possibilities of generative AI," said Robert Frati, VP and GM of global go-to-market and field operations, Google Workspace. "Duet AI in Google Workspace is a powerful collaboration partner for employees at companies of all sizes, helping to inspire them and make them more productive. We look forward to diving in with the teams at The Knot Worldwide to explore the many ways this emerging technology can transform the way they work."

Zohar Yardeni will share more about The Knot Worldwide's use of Duet AI and the company's AI strategy in an upcoming panel on August 30 at Next '23, Google Cloud's flagship event. Register for the complimentary Cloud Next '23 Digital Pass today to get access to the latest content and insights in Cloud technology.

About Google Cloud
Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business and industry. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology, and tools that help developers build more sustainably. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

About The Knot Worldwide
In more than 16 countries around the world, The Knot Worldwide's global family of brands enables our communities to celebrate the moments that make us. At the core of the TKWW business is a leading global online wedding marketplace, connecting couples with local wedding professionals and a comprehensive suite of personalized wedding websites, planning tools, invitations and registry services that make wedding planning easier for couples. The company's wedding planning services are offered through its global wedding brands, including The Knot, WeddingWire, Bodas.net, Hitched.co.uk and Matrimonio.com. TKWW also supports parents through the pregnancy and parenting journey with content and tools on The Bump, and helps communities plan other important life celebrations through The Bash.

The company is headquartered in Chevy Chase, Maryland with offices throughout the United States, Europe and Asia. Check out The Knot Worldwide on LinkedIn.

