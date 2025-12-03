The Knutson Companies Celebrates Birchwood at Brambleton's 2025 Masterpiece Builder Award Win

BRAMBLETON, Va., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brambleton Group – Soave Real Estate, together with featured builder The Knutson Companies, proudly announces that the Birchwood at Brambleton community has been awarded the prestigious Masterpiece Builder Award by BUILDER. The honor was presented at the Future Place conference held at the Ritz-Carlton Resort in Irving, Texas, Oct. 27–29.

Archer Square Condominiums in the Birchwood at Brambleton Masterplanned Community

Launched in 2024, the Masterpiece Builder Award recognizes master-planned communities that embody visionary design, exceptional planning, and the ability to transform development challenges into thoughtful solutions. Birchwood at Brambleton distinguished itself through innovative approaches to site constraints—including school district limitations and the integration of a large stormwater pond—ultimately creating one of the region's most desirable 55+ active-adult destinations.

A standout neighborhood in Loudoun County, Birchwood at Brambleton is a 1,500-unit community conceived and developed by the Brambleton Group – Soave Real Estate. To bring its vision to life, the developer partnered with four respected homebuilders: The Knutson Companies, Miller & Smith, Van Metre Companies, and Tri Pointe Homes. Together, they delivered a rich mix of single-story, townhome, and multi-family designs that contribute to the community's architectural diversity and cohesive sense of place.

The community also earned recognition for its robust amenity offerings, designed to promote wellness, recreation, and social connection, including indoor and outdoor pools, pickleball and bocce courts, a community greenhouse, and an interconnected trail system with outdoor fitness stations.

The Brambleton Group and its builder partners were celebrated at the Future Place conference and highlighted in the Q3 edition of BUILDER Magazine's "Masters of Place" feature by award-winning editor Symone Strong.

To learn more, visit knutsoncos.com.

About Knutson: Known for architectural excellence, personalized finishes through their Design Studio and expert execution, Knutson delivers homes that offer quality craftsmanship and classic sophistication. Their portfolio spans distinctive residential neighborhoods that balance elegance, comfort, and a strong sense of place.

Contact: Pascale Roy

Executive Vice President, The Knutson Companies

703-928-1575

[email protected]

SOURCE The Knutson Companies