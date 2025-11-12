The Knutson Companies Proudly Welcomes Amy Friedlander as Vice President of Acquisitions

BRAMBLETON, Va., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knutson Companies is pleased to announce the appointment of Amy E. Friedlander as Vice President of Acquisitions, strengthening the leadership team as they look to expand their portfolio of high-quality residential and mixed-use communities across the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

Amy Friedlander, newly appointed to VP of Acquisitions by The Knutson Companies

Friedlander joins Knutson to enhance its land acquisition strategy and development pipeline in support of the company's goal to double revenue production by 2030. She brings more than a decade of experience spanning real estate development, urban planning, and strategic acquisition. Her expertise in creating walkable, design-forward communities aligns with Knutson's mission to build places that enrich how people live, work, and connect.

Most recently, she served as Vice President of Acquisitions at EYA LLC, where she managed real estate acquisitions and development for mixed-use and residential projects. Prior to EYA, Friedlander worked as a Land Use Planner at Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh, P.C., where she worked on the legal representation teams for developer clients navigating the complex entitlement processes in Northern Virginia for major developments like the transformative North Potomac Yard Small Area Plan. While completing her graduate degree, she worked for WinnDevelopment, one of the country's largest private affordable housing developers, analyzing potential acquisition-rehabilitation low-income housing tax-credit development opportunities. She began her career with the City of Alexandria Department of Planning & Zoning, managing large-scale rezoning initiatives totaling more than 12 million square feet of new mixed-use development.

A fourth-generation Northern Virginian, Friedlander holds a Master in Urban Planning with Distinction from Harvard University's Graduate School of Design and a Bachelor of Architecture from Virginia Tech. Actively engaged in regional leadership, she serves as co-chair of NAIOP Northern Virginia's Government Relations Committee and ULI Washington's CRED Product Council, is a member of the DC Real Estate Group, and a former chair of Alexandria's Budget and Fiscal Affairs Advisory Committee.

Her appointment underscores Knutson Companies' commitment to strategic growth, innovation, and excellence in every community it builds.

To learn more, visit knutsoncos.com .

About Knutson: Known for architectural excellence, personalized finishes through their Design Studio and expert execution, Knutson delivers homes that offer quality craftsmanship and classic sophistication. Their portfolio spans distinctive residential neighborhoods that balance elegance, comfort, and a strong sense of place.

Contact: Pascale Roy

Executive Vice President, The Knutson Companies

703-928-1575

[email protected]

SOURCE The Knutson Companies