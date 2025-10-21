The Knutson Companies Wins 2025 Community of the Year at the Great American Living Awards

BRAMBLETON, Va., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knutson Companies proudly announces that its District Towns at St. Elizabeths East community has been named the 2025 Community of the Year at the Great American Living Awards (GALA). This recognition celebrates excellence in residential design, marketing and sales throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

St. Elizabeths East Wins 2025 Community of the Year at the Great American Living Awards

Developed in partnership with Wiles Mensch, Lessard Design and Redbrick LMD, District Towns at St. Elizabeths East reflects Knutson's dedication to thoughtful design, architectural integrity and community-driven development. Located in Washington, D.C.'s historic Congress Heights neighborhood, this community of 88 townhomes brings the first homeownership opportunities to the celebrated St. Elizabeths East campus. The project exemplifies a modern vision for connected, walkable living that honors the area's heritage while providing attainable homeownership opportunities.

In addition to this top honor, the Knutson Companies received several other GALA recognitions celebrating its innovation and excellence across multiple disciplines:

Best Sales Office – The Camden Sales Office, Brambleton, VA

Best Video or TV Ad – Archer Square Condominiums Testimonial Video

Best Integrated Marketing Campaign – District Towns "Final Opportunity" Campaign

The Great American Living Awards, presented annually by the Northern Virginia Building Industry Association, Washington Metropolitan Sales and Marketing Council and Maryland Building Industry Association, celebrate the region's most innovative and impactful achievements in residential design, architecture and marketing.

To learn more about the Knutson Companies and its new home communities, please visit knutsoncos.com.

About Knutson: Known for architectural excellence, personalized finishes through their Design Studio and expert execution, Knutson delivers homes that offer quality craftsmanship and classic sophistication. Their portfolio spans distinctive residential neighborhoods that balance elegance, comfort, and a strong sense of place.

Contact: Pascale Roy

Executive Vice President, The Knutson Companies

703-928-1575

[email protected]

SOURCE The Knutson Companies