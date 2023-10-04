The Kroger Co. Foundation donates $1 million to Hispanic organizations in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

News provided by

The Kroger Co.

04 Oct, 2023, 10:30 ET

CINCINNATI, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Foundation ("Foundation") today announced $1 million in grants have been awarded to organizations empowering and advancing the Hispanic community, families and entrepreneurism.

"We launched the Racial Equity Fund in 2020 to catalyze innovative approaches that help create stronger communities," said Keith Dailey, Kroger's group vice president of corporate affairs and president of The Kroger Co. Foundation. "These recent grant recipients reflect a group of dedicated organizations that are committed to creating lasting change in the Hispanic community. We look forward to seeing each organization continue to transform the communities they serve."

Grant recipients in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month include:

  1. Hispanic Heritage Foundation: The Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) is a 501(c)3 non-profit which inspires, prepares and connects the Latino community in four areas of focus: Education, workforce, social impact/justice and culture, through leadership. HHF's mission and programs have been recognized by The White House. Through funding from The Kroger Co. Foundation, HHF will activate its Latinos on Fast Track (LOFT) Network via an innovative challenge to address the issue of food insecurity in communities and support local Latino entrepreneurs in starting their own food-related businesses.
  2. Hispanic Federation: Hispanic Federation (HF) is the nation's premier Latino non-profit membership organization. Founded in 1990, HF seeks to empower and advance the Hispanic community, support Hispanic families and strengthen Latino institutions through work in the areas of economic empowerment and job upskilling, education, health, immigration, civic engagement and the environment. The Kroger Co. Foundation funding will help HF expand its Digital Equity Centers initiative, including digital skills training, sectoral workforce development and campaign for digital equity.
  3. United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Educational Fund: The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Educational Fund promotes economic equity and well-being, through entrepreneurship and equitable access for advancement in the Hispanic community. The fund nurtures the untapped potential of 5 million Hispanic businesses to achieve the American dream that creates prosperity for families, communities and the country at large. With support from The Kroger Co. Foundation, USHCC will strengthen its supplier development programming and launch the USHCC Supplier Avanzando program.  

To learn more about The Kroger Co. Foundation, visit here

To download media assets for the Hispanic Heritage Month grant recipients, visit here.

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

Also from this source

Kroger adds Hispanic-Inspired Mercado Brand to exclusive Our Brands' Roster

Kroger Health Nourishing Change Summit Convenes Leaders, Advances Food as Medicine Movement

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.