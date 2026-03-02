The largest pharma show in Asia makes its return to Shanghai this June 2026

SHANGHAI, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CPHI & PMEC China 2026 is set to take place from 16 to 18 June 2026 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), building on its extremely successful run over the last few years.

As the world's premier destination for pharmaceutical ingredients and manufacturing solutions, this year's edition is set to bring together over 110,000 attendees, and more than 3,600 local and international exhibitors. This comfortably makes CPHI & PMEC China Asia's largest pharma event, offering unparalleled opportunities to source, supply and innovate within China's pharmaceutical powerhouse.

The extraordinary growth of CPHI & PMEC China speaks to the country's reputation as the global hub for pharmaceutical building blocks. The event has become the essential marketplace for global products and solutions that power modern medicine worldwide, from APIs and natural extracts, machinery, laboratory instruments and packaging, to biotech and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM).

The show's 2026 edition is already on track to break records set by last year's edition, with representatives from over 100 countries, 81% of whom hold purchasing power within their organisation, up by 22% on last year's figure.

Orhan Caglayan, Executive Vice President, Pharma Portfolio, Informa Markets, adds, "The growth of CPHI & PMEC China mirrors the extraordinary pace of innovation in China, solidifying its position as the ultimate destination for sourcing, supply chain optimisation and forging strategic partnerships. CPHI & PMEC China 2026 is a testament to the resilience and future-forward vision of the pharmaceutical industry."

China's pharmaceutical ingredient sector continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, with international companies increasingly recognising China as the indispensable source for both traditional and next-generation components. This trend is driven by China's unique combination of advanced chemical synthesis capabilities for complex APIs, expertise in natural extract production and TCM, cost-effective manufacturing at global quality standards and rapid innovation in biotech ingredient development.

CPHI & PMEC China 2026 will be the ultimate showcase of this evolution, offering a comprehensive platform for ingredient sourcing and supply chain optimisation. The event will feature specialised zones, including expanded Traditional Chinese Medicine pavilions and next-generation API development showcases with many first-time exhibitors. This reflects China's dual strength in heritage ingredients and cutting-edge pharmaceutical innovation.

Alongside its deep focus on ingredients, the event also offers immersive access to Asia's full pharmaceutical supply chain, from the Machinery, Laboratory instruments and Packaging verticals in our long-established PMEC halls to brand-new areas focused on Medical aesthetic packaging, Frontier technologies & Innovative therapies, and Smart lab space. The show also provides access to Asia's largest concentration of pharmaceutical machinery manufacturers and cutting-edge production technology.

To maximise sourcing opportunities, the show will host exclusive events to help international pharmaceutical buyers connect directly with China's leading pharma suppliers, including a Hosted buyer matchmaking programme and plant visits to local manufacturers. CPHI & PMEC China's comprehensive networking framework also includes pre-scheduled meetings with qualified suppliers and partners via the CPHI China event APP, technical seminars on pharma manufacturing and quality control, and TCM, and machinery demonstration zones with live equipment showcases.

More than 100 conferences and workshops, led by over 700 experts and officials, will provide attendees with unparalleled access to market intelligence and technical expertise. These sessions position participants at the heart of rapid innovation, from investigational drugs to biotech and machinery developments.

Don't miss this definitive global platform for sourcing from China's leading manufacturers, discovering TCM ingredients and natural extracts, evaluating pharmaceutical machinery for production needs, partnering with contract manufacturers, networking, learning and staying ahead of trends in pharmaceutical innovation.

Event details

Dates: 16-18 June 2026

Location: Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), Shanghai, China

Website: https://www.cphi.com/china/en/home.html

