Tribute Edition bows out with optional exclusive Steel Matte Gray exterior color 1 and sport-focused enhancements inside the cabin

Limited to 1000 global units; 440 units allocated for the U.S.

Existing Kia customers and hand raisers among first to receive word on Tribute Edition's arrival at dealers

MSRP for the limited-edition model starts from $53,390 2

IRVINE, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the end of an era for the Stinger fastback sedan, as Kia America announces the arrival of the Stinger Tribute Limited Edition at dealerships nationwide. Limited to just 440 units in the U.S.3 (and only 1,000 worldwide), the Stinger Tribute Edition ends its six-year production run with unique upgrades that distinctly set it apart from other Stingers. Existing Kia customers and hand raisers will be among the first to be notified of the Stinger Tribute's availability at dealers.

The last of them: 2024 Stinger Tribute Limited Edition arrives at Kia dealers.

"While it may be the end of the road for Stinger, its legacy lives on through our innovative products, both current and forthcoming," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "A catalyst that set off Kia's advancements in engineering and driving dynamics, the Stinger ultimately put the brand on the map among enthusiast drivers. Thanks to our learnings from the Stinger, we were able to develop adrenaline-inducing products like the EV6 GT - which recently won the 2023 World Performance Car of the Year award - so giving it a proper send off with this commemorative edition felt absolutely necessary."

The Stinger Tribute Edition builds on the already comprehensive package offered on the 2023 Stinger GT2, which features a 3.3-liter turbocharged V-6 and optional all-wheel drive4. Painted in either Ascot Green or newly available Steel Matte Gray1, the Stinger Tribute Edition accentuates the design details of the Stinger by adding black-accented details, including exhaust tips, Brembo brake calipers, side mirrors, and model-exclusive 19-inch alloy wheels. The interior of the Stinger Tribute Edition is enhanced with Terracotta Nappa leather-trimmed seats emblazoned with a custom logo, a synthetic suede headliner, and simulated carbon fiber interior trim. Each of the Stinger Tribute Edition sedans produced will have its own numbered door sill plate3.

"We want to give our loyal customers a jump on the opportunity to own this ultra exclusive Stinger Tribute Edition," said Eric Watson, Vice President of Sales, Kia America. "By notifying them of the Stinger's arrival first, along with hand raisers who have expressed interest in the iconic sport sedan, we anticipate this customer base will flock to dealers to snag the last of the Stingers."

Stinger Tribute Limited edition pricing is as follows:

MSRP (excludes $1,175 destination)

Stinger Tribute Edition RWD: $53,390

Stinger Tribute Edition AWD: $55,590

In its final model year, the Stinger continues to set the bar in the sport sedan segment with aggressive good looks, top-shelf performance, and a world-class driving experience. The Stinger GT-Line presents a 300-hp, 2.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, while the Stinger GT2 offers a 368-hp, 3.3-liter turbocharged V-6: each paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and available with either rear- or all-wheel drive.4 First introduced in the United States as a 2019 model, the Stinger immediately captured the attention of serious driving enthusiasts. Over 65,000 Stinger sedans have been sold in the U.S. since its launch.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

