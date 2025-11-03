The Latest Acting Jobs in Los Angeles Are Here

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A diverse range of paid acting opportunities is currently listed on Casting Networks for projects filming in Los Angeles. Available roles include principal and supporting characters in a SAG-AFTRA dramedy, stand-in positions for a major athletic brand commercial, and a tech company's photo and motion shoot.

These opportunities are open to performers of various ages and ethnicities. Interested actors are encouraged to review the full role details at the links provided below.

Join a SAG-AFTRA Feature Film

This feature film is casting a number of principal and supporting roles for a coming-of-age dramedy with a heart. The project films in Los Angeles.

Roles:

Stand-In for an Athletic Brand

This commercial production is seeking two stand-ins to work in early November in Los Angeles. The project pays $250 per 10 hours.

Roles:

Get in Motion with a Tech Company Shoot

A tech company is looking for a Latin Male to join their photo and motion shoot in Los Angeles. This role pays $2,000 plus 20% agency fee.

Role:

Latin Male Hero - 18-39, male, Latinx/Hispanic, non-union, $2,000 + 20% agency fee - click to apply

Aspiring and professional talent can find more information and submit themselves for consideration by following the links provided with each role. Don't miss out on your chance to be part of the story! Find these casting calls and more at Casting Networks today.

About Casting Networks:

Casting Networks, LLC is a cutting-edge entertainment technology company that provides casting and audition management software to the entertainment industry around the globe.

Casting Networks helps actors, models and other performers find work by simplifying the casting process and delivering the best roles. Casting directors and agents worldwide use us to source and manage talent across film, television, digital and commercial projects, facilitating over a million auditions per year. Casting Networks is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in London, Sydney, India and Latin America.

Casting Networks is a Talent Systems company. Please visit castingnetworks.com to learn more.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Casting Networks