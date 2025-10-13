Enhanced Toyota Audio Multimedia experience will launch with 2026 RAV4

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota is setting a new standard for in-car technology with an enhanced version of the Toyota Audio Multimedia system. It will make its debut in America's best-selling compact SUV, the all-new 2026 RAV4, before rolling out to future models in the Toyota lineup.

The latest version of Toyota Audio Multimedia includes new features designed with customers in mind, while also showcasing Toyota's emphasis on continuous improvement and quality.

The Latest Evolution of Toyota’s Multimedia Coming to a Screen Near You

North American Made, Globally Inspired

Development of the current and newest versions of the Toyota Audio Multimedia system took shape with a laser focus on customer and dealer feedback. The Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) R&D and Connected Technologies team once again partnered with the designers and software engineers at Toyota Connected North America (TCNA) to create this enhanced version. Collaboration with Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) and Woven by Toyota also enables continual improvements, including through over-the-air updates, further improving the ownership experience over time.

"The teams behind our new Toyota Audio Multimedia system have worked together to build something we are proud to bring to the RAV4 this year," said Brian Inouye, chief engineer at Toyota Motor North America. "The enhancements we've made are driven by both function and performance at their core, and we are excited for our customers to enjoy an in-cabin experience like never before."

Tech Forward

The latest-generation Toyota Audio Multimedia system marks the first integration of 5G network connectivity powered by AT&T into Toyota vehicles. The updated technology helps bring more reception area through AT&T's network across North America, along with increased speeds and expanded features.

While the system platform architecture remains on Automotive Grade Linux, featuring open-source software, it also benefits from Woven by Toyota's Arene software development kit. The introduction of Arene is Toyota's first step toward fully software-defined vehicles. The platform will be the foundation for Toyota's most advanced safety, security and connectivity technologies and will create new opportunities to enhance features for its customers on a global scale.

Seamless UX for a Dynamic Interface

The user experience and interface (UX/UI) on the latest Toyota Audio Multimedia was developed to be as seamless as possible. Customers will enjoy crisp, clean graphics with intuitive icons displayed across the 2026 RAV4's standard 10.5-inch or available 12.9-inch screen. The smartphone-like touchscreen also has improved response times thanks to increased on-device computing power.

Notably, the UI now includes a configurable home screen, allowing users to customize their preferred look using individual widgets for navigation, drive mode, audio, connected smart device and weather. The widgets can be grouped into combinations of two or three, providing easy-to-view access.

A Quick Control Menu has also been added, which is always accessible from the upper right section of the touchscreen. Once selected, the menu will open to settings for frequently used items, such as connecting to Bluetooth, adjusting screen brightness or switching between light or dark mode, a one-touch call to Roadside Assistance, and a shortcut to easily toggle on or off Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features.

To provide customers with options that best suit their needs, the latest generation of Toyota Audio Multimedia also offers wireless Apple CarPlay® or Android Auto® compatibility.

"Hey Toyota," But Faster

The Toyota-developed Voice Assistant now offers faster responses to voice interactions thanks to a new 'on-device' embedded solution.

The system uses microphones throughout the vehicle that are accessible to the driver and passengers. With a simple command of "Hey Toyota" – or other conversational prompts like "Hi Toyota" or "Okay Toyota" – users can interact with the Voice Assistant using natural language for help with most commonly used vehicle features, such as adjusting the audio volume, channel and music selection for SiriusXM and AM/FM radio, climate control settings for the driver and front passenger, date, time, trip range and more. The Voice Assistant can even help with basic arithmetic and accessing menu pages on the head unit. With a Drive Connect trial or subscription, cloud-based navigation to points of interest and weather cues are also accessible.

Using the "Hey Toyota" Voice Assistant to access many of these features takes less time as compared to the previous generation system because a connection to the cloud is no longer necessary.

Navigation Gets a Helping Hand

For the first time ever, Toyota's in-cabin multimedia experience is more closely tied to the multi-information display (MID). Native navigation is now available full screen in the MID, allowing for maps and turn-by-turn directions to be visible within the digital gauge cluster directly behind the steering wheel for added driver ease.

An active Drive Connect trial or subscription is required and provides access to real-time traffic elements, 24/7 live agents for destination assistance and more – all designed to make your trips easier.

Launch of All-New Drive Recorder

The latest generation Toyota Audio Multimedia includes Drive Recorder, a standard feature that provides traditional dashcam-style functionality without the need for a bulky in-cabin camera placement. The built-in system records and can save video clips using the vehicle's external cameras. Drivers can record manual events and save triggered event clips. The sensitivity of triggering events can be adjusted based on the driver's preference.

Playback of the clips is available on the head unit, and customers can also download clips using a USB flash drive.

Charged Up for the Road Ahead

The latest generation Toyota Audio Multimedia also introduces a new EV Domain within the vehicle's head unit. This one-stop shop for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), such as the all-new 2026 RAV4 GR Sport PHEV, makes it easier for drivers to control and maintain their charge anywhere they go.

With a simple touch of a button in the vehicle's head unit, drivers can pull up the EV Domain screen to determine the best charging schedule for their lifestyle, set charge limits, enable and disable an external power supply and more. EV routing has also been incorporated into Toyota's cloud-based navigation system, complete with a range map to help plan the best drive route with charging stops built in. For easy access, PHEV customers will see EV Domain as one of the new icons in the Toyota menu on the left-hand side of the home screen, and they can add a State of Charge widget to their home screen configuration.

The EV Domain features also connect seamlessly with the Toyota app, helping drivers stay in control of their charging needs from the palm of their hand.

Upgraded Remote Connect Features

The latest generation Toyota Audio Multimedia provides seamless integration with the Toyota app, and along with that comes added Remote Connect command capabilities. With an active Remote Connect trial or subscription, customers can now control vehicle features previously unavailable via the app. Vehicle functions such as turning on headlights and hazard lights, opening the trunk and windows, and more can be selected with a touch of button in the Toyota app.

Entertainment Like Never Before

The latest generation Toyota Audio Multimedia comes packed with all-new entertainment options to fit every customer's playlist preference:

Available SiriusXM with 360L®

SiriusXM with 360L ® combines satellite and streaming content into a seamless experience, providing drivers and passengers with unparalleled choice, content discovery, and personalized listening. SiriusXM with 360L® offers hundreds of expertly curated ad-free music channels across all genres and decades, the must-hear moments in sports, comedy, news and entertainment, plus an extensive library of on-demand content.

With a SiriusXM with 360L® trial or subscription, listeners can discover something new based on personalized "For You" recommendations, and access related content to explore more of the programming they love.

SiriusXM is available throughout the continental United States and Canada.

Available Integrated Streaming Now Includes Spotify®

For owners of the all-new 2026 RAV4, users with an existing Spotify® account can link their account to stream their favorite playlist, audiobook or podcast through the onboard audio source feature.

Integrated Streaming is a subscription-based feature from Toyota that allows users with existing audio streaming service accounts to stream entertainment using the vehicle's built-in Wi-Fi connection, eliminating the need to use a phone data plan.

