The Launch of The American Tailwind Book

On November 29th and 30th, Spectrum Investment Advisors hosted a 2-day book launch party to celebrate the coffee table book that weaves together the extraordinary stories of Warren Buffett and the History of American Resilience. This 2-day community event brought over 400 guests in attendance. Guest speaker, Pat Waters, grandson of General George S. Patton, brought his grandfather's combat boots for display and shared powerful family stories during the party's program.

The authors James Marshall, Ambassador of Spectrum Investment Advisors in Mequon, Wisconsin, Jonathan Marshall, Partner and Chief Investment Officer, and Katalina Pavon, of the Spectrum Investment Advisors staff, spent years researching and writing this book – inspired by a quote from Warren Buffett, "I had great parents, I had good health, and I was born in the United States of America".

"We hope you love reading 'The American Tailwind' as much as we loved writing it over the past four years!" – James Marshall, co-author of The American Tailwind.

Part One expounds on the teachings of Warren Buffett, learned through attendance at years of Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder meetings in Omaha and stories of how his personal upbringing grounded him – while stimulating and encouraging his success in life.

Part Two honors American soldiers by exploring the leadership skills of Generals Washington, Grant, and Patton as well as sharing over 60 stories of soldiers personally related to the many associates of Spectrum Investment Advisors. The gratitude shown by Buffett for these American heroes is reflected in his quote: "It is beyond arrogance for American businesses or individuals to boast that they have 'done it alone'. The tidy rows of simple white crosses at Normandy should shame those who make such claims".

This book was written to honor the brave men and women who have served our country, to encourage the tenacity and bold determination needed to become great parents and a tested teaching tool for investing. A reminder that, "The best thing that happened to me today, is that I woke up in the United States of America".

To learn more, visit TheAmericanTailwind.com

The American Tailwind can be purchased for $35 on LittleCreekPress.com

You may also purchase the book at the Spectrum Investment Advisors office located in Mequon, WI.

