The Launch of the Vectra AI Clarity Program for MSSPs Meets Demand for Top-Tier Comprehensive Cybersecurity Services

Focused on business innovation and its dedication to channel strategy, Vectra AI enhances its program offerings for the MSSP community to help partners deliver best-in-class XDR solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI, Inc ., the leader in AI-driven XDR (extended detection and response), today announced the launch of its Vectra AI Clarity Program for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP), to help MSSP providers meet the increased demand they're seeing from customers for XDR solutions and customized cybersecurity services to address today's hybrid attack landscape. Through this formalized, scalable program, Vectra AI offers flexibility across security solutions, and predictability among profit margins that can be tailored based on the individual needs of the end user.

MSSP providers are becoming increasingly important as more organizations turn to industry experts to provide comprehensive cybersecurity services rather than choosing to manage their own suite of solutions. As the attack landscape evolves, organizations are partnering with MSSP providers to enhance their security measures while reducing the burden on their internal IT teams.

The Vectra AI Clarity Program for MSSPs is designed to address the challenges of the ever-changing threat landscape while also meeting the evolving needs of end users. Unlike other programs, this one avoids offering any preset bundles or packages, and instead allows customers to customize an XDR platform by sizing out the Network Detection and Response (NDR) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) solutions that matter most to their business. This allows partners to drive predictable margin levels at scale based on individual environments, enabling MSSPs to allocate resources more effectively and to streamline planning initiatives. The partner can also retain the title and license on their technology stack and represent their brand of services within the market.

By offering extended Service Level Agreements (SLAs) for multi-year, multi-platform benefits across solutions, the program maximizes touchpoints between MSSP providers and customers, enhancing services and strengthens customer retention. Additional premium support services include expedited warranties, back-to-back escalation, provision and deployment, as well as operational and analyst support. This means Vectra AI helps to build cybersecurity services from the start, continues with day-to-day monitoring and maintenance, and addresses any service issues that then may arise.

"The potential of our MSSP partnerships cannot be overstated as they become an essential part of our growth strategy here at Vectra AI," said Randy Schirman, VP of Worldwide Channels and Alliances of Vectra AI. "To expand our reach even further, the launch of the Vectra AI Clarity Program for MSSPs demonstrates the company-wide commitment made to delivering the next generation services that best support our channel partners. By enhancing our program offerings to the MSSP partner community, we recognize the need to keep pace with the rapid speed of change the cybersecurity industry is constantly under, supplying the flexible and customizable solutions end users require to combat today's hybrid cyberattacks."

"The Vectra AI Clarity Program for MSSPs offers the support and flexibility we need to deliver exceptional value to our customers," said Stephen Juteram, vice president of sales, Caribbean region, Hitachi Systems Security. "By combining the best expertise and resources across the cybersecurity market, we can offer the innovative solutions needed to stay one step ahead of today's hybrid attacks. Together, we are committed to driving the success of our clients, which requires providing them with the best solutions available."

The Vectra AI Platform enables partners to provide top-tier detection and response security solutions, enhancing ROI and supporting secure digital transformation for their customers. With over 35 patents in AI and threat detection, Vectra AI utilizes advanced machine learning and AI technologies to both identify attacker behavior and assess the severity of threats. This means equipping security operations centers (SOCs) with Vectra AI's exclusive Attack Signal Intelligence™ , delivering XDR to address complex hybrid attacks at speed and scale.

Through the Vectra AI Clarity Program, MSSP providers can offer customers versatile pricing models, designed per IP or on an account basis. Annual or multi-year subscription options are also available.

About Vectra AI, Inc.

Vectra AI, Inc. is the leader in AI driven extended detection and response (XDR). The Vectra AI Platform delivers integrated signal across public cloud, SaaS, identity, and data center networks in a single platform. Vectra AI's patented Attack Signal Intelligence empowers security teams to rapidly detect, prioritize, investigate and stop the most advanced hybrid cyber-attacks. With 35 patents in AI-driven detection and the most vendor references in MITRE D3FEND, organizations worldwide rely on the Vectra AI Platform and MDR services to move at the speed and scale of hybrid attackers. For more information, visit www.vectra.ai.

