The Learning Ally Audiobook Solution Named SIIA Education Technology 2021 CODiE Award Finalist for Best Virtual Learning Solution

PRINCETON, N.J., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Learning Ally Audiobook Solution, by Learning Ally, has received prestigious recognition as a finalist for the 2021 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Virtual Learning Solution.

The Learning Ally Audiobook Solution is a multisensory reading resource to accelerate learning for students who struggle to read and learn. An app, compatible with any device, provides equitable access to content and anytime, anywhere access to a rich educational library of more than 80K human-read audiobooks. For elementary students it allows students to read at their cognitive level, building vocabulary and background knowledge as they are learning to read, and for older students it gives them access to curriculum aligned literature, popular fiction and textbooks and helps them to get their reading and assignments done and keep pace with class. The Solution also includes a suite of professional development resources for teachers, community, and events to support them in their daily instruction. Learning Ally solutions focus on their unique whole child literacy approach, recognizing student development of literacy skills informed by the best practices of the evidence-based science of reading, as well as cognitive and environmental factors.

"What an honor to be selected by SIIA as a finalist for the Best Virtual Learning Solution of 2021," said Heather Wiederstein, VP, Solutions at Learning Ally. "We are proud to be a resource for millions of struggling learners, who need equitable access to curriculum to support their reading development in any learning setting. Our work continues as we seek to support educators as they implement recovery plans to help students make up for unfinished learning, this summer and in the new school year."

"The CODiE Awards recognize the most exciting and transformative products in Ed Tech," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President. "This year, these industry leaders helped our nation respond to the historic pandemic, enabling learners, educators, administrators and parents to remain connected to each other and to critical educational resources via an array of innovative services and platforms. Congratulations to all our finalists and winners for demonstrating the vitality and resilience of this important industry."

Learning Ally is a leading nonprofit education solutions organization dedicated to equipping educators with proven solutions that help new and struggling learners reach their potential. Our range of literacy-focused offerings for students in Pre-K to 12th grade and catalog of professional learning allows us to support more than 1.5 million students and 200,000 educators through our solutions and community, across the United States. Visit: www.learningally.org.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists represent applications, products, and services from developers of educational software, digital content, online learning services and related education technologies across the PreK-20 sector. Educators and administrators serve as judges and conduct the first-round review of all education nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists which accounts for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Visit siia.net/CODiE.

