The Legendary "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bags Celebrate Hollywood's Biggest Night for a Milestone 20th Year

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinctive Assets will yet again be independently producing their legendary "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bags, which have become the most buzzed-about swag in history! This year's top acting and directing nominees including Will Smith, Andrew Garfield, Denzel Washington, Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Kristen Stewart, Ariana DeBose, Kirsten Dunst, and Steven Spielberg will be treated to a six-figure gift bag intended to pamper, delight, surprise, and inspire.

Highland Titles Opopop Flavor Wrapped Popcorn Kernels

"We are humbled to be commemorating two decades of curating a specialty gift bag that has become a global pop culture phenomenon. We are not only celebrating these incredible nominees but also a return to normalcy in a post-pandemic world." ̶ Lash Fary (Founder, Distinctive Assets)

This year's gift bonanza features plots of land in Scotland (the owners of which become Lords and Ladies of Glencoe) from Highland Titles, the world's first Flavor Wrapped Popcorn Kernels from Opopop, an assortment of indulgent chocolate-covered biscuits and wafers from Bahlsen Biscuits, award-winning Nano-Amplified CBD Skincare from HempHera Kosmetikos, life-enhancing and age-defying supplements from spermidineLIFE by Longevity Labs, salad-infused skincare from BYROE, and a spectacular all-inclusive stay at Turin Castle in Scotland.

Lucky nominees will also receive Ariti gold-infused olive oil, Art Lipo body enhancements, C60 Purple Power Nobel Prize winning antioxidants, The Chai Box ethically-sourced chai gift sets, Coal and Canary luxury wood wick candles, sustainably-harvested Comvita UMF 10+ Manuka Honey, facial rejuvenation procedures from Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich, personal training from Diego Sebastian's DS Raw Fitness, Elixinol new Sleep Gummies, Euka on-the-go wellness ritual kits, Exploding Kittens' hit trio of games: Mantis + Throw Throw Avocado + Exploding Minions, film production related pins & accessories by The Film Pin Society, mind/body/spirit renewal at the legendary Golden Door, stunning Hotsy Totsy Haus + Devour Por Vida Blue Lux CBD Bath Bombs, Jayde Home Essentials Spot Away natural spot remover, Karma Nuts air-roasted nutrient-wrapped cashews, holistic healing with Kayote Joseph, Maison Construction project management, healthy meal delivery from NutriFit, a year's supply of Oxygenetix breathable foundation, "SeaWorld Blows" inflatable Orca from PETA, Piper & Perro luxury unisex fragrance, dark Belgian chocolate covered Posh Pretzels, full-flavored PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer, the empowering and funny Qai Qai doll from Invisible Universe, S.Pellegrino Natural Sparkling Mineral Water + fine wine pairing, Self Love with Nicola coaching session, Serucell cellular protein anti-aging serum, Shinery Radiance Wash hand soap + jewelry cleaner, award-winning Siempre Tequila Plata, Skinny Sbu premium socks, Soul Shropshire Relax Diffuser, Tangle Teezer's The Ultimate Detangler hairbrush, Tree by Melina Sempill Watts, artist series Trust Me Vodka, T-Time Products Interpersonal Shea Butter Balm, TurboFlex Eyewear with a patented 360° rotating hinge, Vahdam India stylish Rover Bottle, Warmies heatable cozy stuffed animals, Whipped Drinks whipped coffee kits, "Fudgiest Brownies Ever" from Wunderkeks, The Wizard's Wish by Brad Yates, Building a Legacy of Love by Christy Yates, and YOUTH anti-blemish concentrate.

"This year's nominee package is particularly meaningful as we pay tribute to a milestone anniversary and also celebrate the resilience of all involved after the challenges of the past two years. Despite perpetual bad news globally, it's an important form of self-care to carve out a little room for the fun, festive, and fabulous," says Fary.

