The Legendary "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bags Celebrate Hollywood's Biggest Night with Brands Embracing Diversity, Inclusion, Health and Philanthropy

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinctive Assets, the LA-based entertainment marketing company credited with catapulting the promotional craze of celebrity swag into a pop culture phenomenon, will yet again be independently producing their legendary "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bags, which have become the most buzzed-about swag in history! Just as the ceremony itself has adapted to unique circumstances, so too has the gift bag evolved this year. The iconic show's superstar nominees such as Olivia Colman, Amanda Seyfried, Sacha Baron Cohen, Riz Ahmed, Viola Davis, Andra Day and Carey Mulligan will be treated to a bevy of congratulatory gifts with purpose.

"While the end result may look at first glance like the same cornucopia of fabulous gifts we always assemble, this year's contents are particularly special. The companies we are featuring embrace diversity, inclusion, health and philanthropy and are giving back to their communities and the world at large in significant ways." ̶ Lash Fary (Founder, Distinctive Assets)

The "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bags have been independently produced by Distinctive Assets for nearly two decades. They will once again be delivered to nominees in the Best Actor + Actress, Best Supporting Actor + Actress and Best Director categories.

This year's gift bonanza will be safely delivered by Postmates and features their limited edition high-design Postmates Don't Cookbook, a premium assortment of indulgent chocolate-covered biscuits and wafers from Bahlsen Cookies, a Bonfire x Defy:Disaster collaborative t-shirt and tote bag which raise money for disaster relief efforts, a PETA emergency hammer to save dogs trapped in hot cars, Hollowtips 24k gold vape cartridges, a personalized sneakerbox from a Kicksnation personal sneaker shopper and a deluxe beauty box from Miage Transformative Skincare.

Lucky nominees will also receive gift from Alexis Seletzky, Andrea Marcellus, Art Lipo Plastic Surgery, AdVenture Media x Taillard Capital, British M, C60 Purple Power, Once Upon a Blume, Ciot New York, Comvita, Cozy Earth, Cup of Té, D.O.S.E. by Daybreaker, Elixinol, Exploding Kittens, Fifth Element (5E), Golden Door, Happiest Tee, The Happiness Planner, HFactor Water, Hotsy Totsy Haus Isaac Rudansky, Isa Lazo, IV on Call, Kanai Organics, Karma Nuts, Lilac 11, LOCI, London Sock Company, MoxēHub, Muse S: The Brain Sensing Headband, 99GUARD, OMGigi x Madame's Apothecary, Oxygenetix Pater Noster – a home on the horizon, Ryst Mask, SalTerrae, Soul Shropshire, Taiyi Institute, Tequila Antigua Cruz Añejo Cristalino, Tractive, Tribute.co, Trust Me Vodka, Vintage Eyewear, Violet and Weed Cellars.

