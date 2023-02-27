The Legendary "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bags Continue Legacy of Celebrating Hollywood's Biggest Night with Fabulous Gifts

"We are excited and proud to once again be creating what is known worldwide as the ultimate swag bag. While our gifts may be famous for being fun, fabulous, useful and unique, they also serve a grander purpose. Most of the brands we include are from a diverse and inclusive array of small businesses who meaningfully benefit from the global exposure that being associated with Hollywood's Biggest Night affords them. This is celebrity marketing with a mission." --Lash Fary, Founder, Distinctive Assets

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinctive Assets, the LA-based entertainment marketing company credited with transforming celebrity gifting into a pop culture phenomenon, will yet again be independently producing their legendary "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bags, which have become the most buzzed-about swag in history! This year's top acting and directing nominees including Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Michelle Williams, Michelle Yeoh, Judd Hirsch, Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Todd Field and Steven Spielberg will be treated to a six-figure gift bag intended to pamper, delight, surprise and inspire… regardless of whether or not they take home that iconic gold statue.

Best-in-class skincare from Miage, ecoMD and Serucell Deluxe vacation packages from The Lifestyle and Faro Punta Imperatore

The 2023 nominee gift bonanza features the full line of Miage ultra-luxury transformative skincare products, ēcōMD clean conscious Vegan Retinol, Havaianas colorful "beach getaway" flip flops + luggage combo, a curated luxurious gift set of hand-harvested gourmet dates from Bateel, Faro Punta Imperatore Lighthouse Italian island vacation hideaway and an ultimate breathtaking Canadian escape at The Lifestyle 10-acre estate.

Lucky nominees will also receive All Better Co. plant-powered first aid, ultra-premium Antigua Cruz Añejo Cristalino Tequila 100% Pure Agave, Ariadne Athens Skin Wellness bath ritual sets, Art Lipo body sculpting, Bauman Medical comprehensive hair restoration services and hair wellness products, Beli vitality and fertility supplements, Benigna Parfums Royal Essence Collection, blanc par rouGe gourmet maple collection, Blush Silks beauty pillowcases, Bored Rebel graphic undershirts, C60 Sexy edible massage oil by C60 Purple Power, CLIF Thins healthy snacks, sustainably-harvested Comvita UMF 10+ Manuka Honey, a deck of Daily Energy Cards, DAX Hair Care grooming products, facial rejuvenation procedures from Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich, Effecti-cal enhanced calcium supplements, EpicLight Beauty Never Settle Radiant Cheek + Lip Blush, evolvetogether high-performing daily essentials, wine and music for every occasion from Frontera Wines, Ginza Nishikawa shokupan – the artisanal Japanese milk bread sensation, all pleasure/no guilt Good Girl Chocolate, Harmless Harvest Organic Coconut Water, Jambys "performance inactivewear", Jo Bowlby's A Book for Life + shaman reading, Kind Reason Co. eco-friendly hand-poured candles, KnowingLabs performance testing panels, Maison Construction complimentary project management, m cacao expressio – the first-ever chocolate box with a personalized video embedded inside, NaturGeeks functional wellness immunity boost, Opopop flavor wrapped microwave popcorn kernels, Oxygenetix award-winning foundation + microneedling medi spa services, PETA "Stop Monkey Imports to Labs" travel pillow, Pieces of Australia land plots supporting Australian conservation efforts, handcrafted dark Belgian chocolate covered Posh Pretzels, Proflexa topical pain relief cream, Rareté Studios customized luxury gemstone Belonging Bracelet, ReFa HEART Brush + ReFa FINE BUBBLE S beauty showerhead, Reflect ultimate mental health orb, Serucell groundbreaking cellular protein Recovery Serum, Shinery Radiance Wash all-in-one hand soap + jewelry cleaner, S.Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water, Sumner Street Shea handmade vegan body butters, Sweetums flavored intimate wipes, The Beauty Tea Company limited edition all-natural tea collection, ethically-sourced small batch chai concentrate from THE CHAI BOX, THE FOOTCLOUD invisible adhesive shoe cushions, The Human Being Journal created by Mahara Mindfulness, apparel from The Millions-Billions-Trillions Brand, The Photo Shoot Kit by The Rescue Kit Company, Third Element Water lithiated hyper-supplement, Tranquini adaptogen-infused sparkling beverages, Upminders LRU (Love, Respect, Unity) Medallion, the award-winning book Gods in Shackles from the Voice for Asian Elephants Society and Ysidro sophisticated sparkling canned sake spritz.

"While this gift bag does, as always, have an impressive value, that is neither our focus nor goal. This is a straightforward win/win," says Fary. "These nominees are in a unique position to help participating brands immeasurably by simply wearing, using and talking about these products. Marketing and advertising can and must co-exist with the ever-present reporting of bad news globally. This isn't frivolity; it is basic economics."

About Distinctive Assets: Distinctive Assets is a niche marketing company offering celebrity seeding, business development and branding opportunities within the entertainment industry and beyond. Distinctive Assets has spearheaded the proliferation of award show swag since 1999 and boasts an impressive resume of prestigious events that includes the GRAMMYs®, Latin GRAMMYs®, Tonys, American Music Awards, Kids' Choice Awards, BET Awards, CMA Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards. From Fortune 100 companies to start-ups, clients benefit from customized marketing solutions that leverage unparalleled experiences as well as access to top celebrities, premier events, influential media and strategic partners.

The "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bags are NOT affiliated in any way with the OSCARS® or the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. A.M.P.A.S. does not award, sponsor, endorse or provide these gift bags. Neither the Academy nor Distinctive Assets wants there to be any association between the "Everyone Wins" Gift Bags and the OSCARS® or the Academy.

