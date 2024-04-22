The legendary luxury brokerage of Dallas, Fort Worth and North Texas brings on top relocation pro Janna Edgar as director of relocations and referrals; bar raised once again

DALLAS, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading luxury brokerage in Dallas and Fort Worth, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, has appointed industry leader Janna Edgar, CRP, as its Director of Global Relocation and Referral Services. Edgar brings 20-plus years of experience and success in relocation services and strategies to the vital role. She has served as an advisory board member of the Relocation Directors Council and holds the esteemed Certified Relocation Professional (CRP) designation from the Worldwide Employee Relocation Council, of which she is also a member.

At Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, the award-winning brokerage founded in Dallas in 1960 and specializing in fine homes, high-rises, ranches and land, Edgar will lead the firm's relocation, referral and lead-management initiatives. For the brokerage's agents — nearly 400 across the North Texas metroplex — she will foster connections with other Sotheby's International Realty agents around the world and lead the firm's agent-training program for CRP certification. In the realm of lead generation, she will oversee the capturing and qualifying of current leads, further develop the brokerage's new AI-powered chatbot and develop new strategies for future leads.

Prior to Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, Edgar most recently demonstrated her exceptional leadership and strong commitment to client satisfaction as the senior manager of real estate at Odyssey Relocation Management in California. Her responsibilities included overseeing all real estate programs for Odyssey's clients, with a focus on risk mitigation and program compliance. Edgar also managed Odyssey's global broker network and oversaw the daily activities of Odyssey's relocation consultants, where she encouraged a culture of professionalism and service excellence.

Before her relocation career, Edgar excelled as a full-time agent, which provides her with unique and invaluable insights into the needs of relocating employees. She enthusiastically maintains her coursework for her real estate license.

Born and raised in Long Beach, California, Edgar comes from a real estate family. She is passionate about museums, libraries and international travel, and she is an enthusiastic chef who loves health-conscious cooking, walking and Pilates.

The properties, agents and world-class services of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty can be explored at briggsfreeman.com. The brokerage is part of the $53 billion Peerage Realty Partners family, the world's largest strategic investor in Sotheby's International Realty affiliates, and a longtime affiliate of the $143 billion Sotheby's International Realty network of more than 26,500 agents in 1,115 offices across 84 countries and territories.

https://www.briggsfreeman.com/relocation/

