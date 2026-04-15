The Leonard on Beverly Welcomes New Residents

Clearwater Living's Newest Senior Living Community is Now Open

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leonard on Beverly, a Clearwater Living® community, welcomes new residents to the west LA's newest luxury senior living community. The seven-story building located on 8070 W. Beverly Boulevard offers 100 apartments that are designed for Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Support, with a variety of studio, and one- and two- bedroom floor plans.

Clearwater Living is recognized for its signature lifestyle philosophy of Empowered Living®, a holistic approach to whole-person health and wellness by incorporating the six dimensions of living well into all community services, programs and amenity spaces.

"The Leonard on Beverly is an ideal residence for urban seniors who choose to maintain their active and social lifestyle well into retirement," said Danielle Morgan, Clearwater Living's CEO. "The community is uniquely situated in a vibrant neighborhood with easy access to Beverly Hills and the Hollywood Hills. Our residents will have access to a variety of programs and engaging activities to participate in at their leisure with the peace of mind knowing that they will receive the support they need, when they need it."

The community's most memorable feature is the spectacular rooftop terrace with grilling stations, an activity lawn and a fireside lounge. Chef-inspired menus and unique culinary experiences are available at Savor Restaurant, the casual bistro and an exhibition kitchen. Additional spaces include the fitness studio, spa and salon, creative studios, library, theater and learning center and multiple outdoor terraces. The convenience of onsite parking is perfect for LA living.

The Leonard on Beverly provides residents with access to a licensed nurse onsite, 24-hour compassionate care partners, medication coordination, regular monitoring and other comprehensive care services as well as physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech-language pathology. These amenities and services all represent Clearwater's philosophy of Empowered Living through impactful emotional, physical and social experiences in a stimulating and comfortable environment.

About Clearwater Living

Clearwater Living® is committed to providing the most superior customer service and living experiences that celebrate individual relevance, from our residents and their families to our family of team members. Clearwater is growing through strategic acquisitions, development, and operational management of senior living communities throughout the western United States. Every Clearwater Living community practices a holistic approach to successful aging and personalized care that improves the daily lives of residents. The Leonard on Beverly, offers many luxury amenities, personalized care, engaging programs, and unique culinary experiences. Located at 8070 W. Beverly Boulevard, the community offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments for independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The complex also houses Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue, ground level medical offices, and underground parking. To take a tour or for more information, please call 213-497-1295, or visit www.TheLeonardOnBeverly.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

(949) 427-1385

[email protected]

SOURCE Clearwater Living