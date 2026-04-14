U.S. News Recognizes Nine Clearwater Living Communities with an Array of Best and High Performing Senior Living Ratings

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Living®, a senior living company dedicated to elevating the aging experience through vibrant lifestyle amenities and compassionate care, today announced that nine of their senior living communities have received "Best" and "High Performing" recognitions from U.S. News & World Report as part of their annual Best Senior Living ratings.

"Being recognized by U.S. News across all three categories—independent living, assisted living and memory care—is something our entire team takes immense pride in," said Danielle Morgan, CEO of Clearwater Living. "These recognitions carry real weight for families facing one of the most important decisions of their lives, and we don't take that responsibility lightly. It is encouraging to see that our people-first approach is making a difference and resonating with our residents, and it inspires us to keep raising the bar."

U.S. News awards the designation of "Best Senior Living" only to those communities that satisfy U.S. News' rigorous, data-driven standard, reflecting the viewpoints from more than 450,000 consumer surveys. In order to participate in these rankings, residents of the senior living community, their family members or an appointed representative must participate in consumer satisfaction surveys.

Only the highest-rated communities in each care level earn a "Best" rating. U.S. News also recognizes outstanding performance in several key areas with a "High Performing" accolade. These accolades are awarded to communities that scored in the top 25% of evaluated communities nationwide for Caregiving, Activities & Enrichment, Management & Staff, Food & Dining, and "Feels Like Home," and met certain other criteria.

In Texas, Clearwater at The Arboretum in Austin earned the "Best Memory Care" rating. Additionally, the community earned Management & Staff (Memory Care), Caregiving (Memory Care), Feels Like Home (Memory Care) and Food & Dining (Memory Care) "High Performing" accolades.

In Arizona, Clearwater Agritopia in Gilbert was recognized as "Best Memory Care," and Clearwater Pinnacle Peak in Scottsdale earned a "High Performing" accolade for Food & Dining (Memory Care).

Four Southern California-area communities were also award recipients. Clearwater at North Tustin in Santa Ana was recognized as "Best Assisted Living" and "Best Memory Care," while also receiving "High Performing" accolades for Caregiving (Assisted Living), Feels Like Home (Assisted Living) and Food & Dining (Memory Care). Clearwater at South Bay in Torrance was recognized as "Best Memory Care" and received "High Performing" accolades for Activities & Enrichment (Assisted Living), Feels Like Home (Assisted Living and Memory Care), and Food & Dining (Assisted Living and Memory Care). Clearwater at Riverpark in Oxnard was recognized as "Best Independent Living," and Clearwater Newport Beach in Newport Beach received "Best Memory Care."

In Beaverton, Oregon, Clearwater Beaverton earned a "High Performing" accolade for Food & Dining (Independent Living), and Clearwater at Rancharrah in Reno, Nevada, earned a "High Performing" accolade for Food & Dining (Memory Care).

Clearwater senior living communities provide residents with personalized care plans that offer services such as medication coordination, wellness visits with a licensed nurse, assistance with daily living activities, onsite therapy services, and complimentary transportation, among other perks.

About Clearwater Living

Clearwater Living® is committed to creating experiences that celebrate individual relevance, offering Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Support across the western United States. Through its philosophy of Empowered Living®, the company focuses on whole-person wellness, meaningful engagement, and hospitality-driven services. Clearwater is growing through strategic acquisitions, development, and operational management of senior living communities.

Learn more at ClearwaterLiving.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

(949) 427-1385

[email protected]

SOURCE Clearwater Living