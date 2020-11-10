The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research Announce Collaboration to Fight Pediatric Leukemia

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) and Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research (Rally) announced today that they are teaming up to fund a $400,000 research grant to fight pediatric acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a disease that has seen limited advancement in therapies over the last several decades.

The two national nonprofit organizations, which share a commitment to finding cures and better treatments for children with cancers, have awarded a two-year grant to Kimberly Stegmaier, MD, of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to support her groundbreaking project, Advancing New Therapeutic Strategies for Pediatric Acute Leukemias, which is focused on preclinical studies that could lead directly to new therapies for AML. The grant was peer-reviewed by both organizations.

"Children fighting AML are in desperate need of new targeted treatments and we are so pleased to partner with LLS in supporting this promising target-focused work of Dr. Stegmaier," said Dean Crowe, Founder & CEO of Rally. "Dr. Stegmaier's groundbreaking research will provide us critical data that will hopefully change the paradigm for kids fighting AML and possibly acute lymphoblastic leukemia, too."

"We are extraordinarily hopeful that Dr. Stegmaier's trailblazing research offers promise for less toxic and more effective treatment options for children," said Gwen Nichols, MD, chief medical officer of LLS. "As well, we are grateful to announce this collaboration with the Rally Foundation, who shares the same relentless commitment as LLS to help children not only survive their cancer but thrive in their lives after treatment."

Dr. Stegmaier's research project is part of The LLS Children's Initiative, a comprehensive $100 million multi-year endeavor to take on children's blood cancers from every direction. This includes new research grants to advance novel therapies, a master clinical trial in pediatric acute leukemia called LLS PedAL, enhanced free education and support services for children and their families, and renewed policy and advocacy efforts. Dr. Stegmaier is a core member of the LLS PedAL team, and this grant is supporting preclinical studies that could lead directly to new therapies being tested in the PedAL clinical trial.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against cancer. The LLS mission: cure leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regional offices throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the LLS Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., ET.

For additional information visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research

Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research (Rally) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that empowers volunteers across the country to raise awareness and funds to find better treatments with fewer long-term side effects and, ultimately, cures.

Rally has awarded $20 million in childhood cancer research grants, supporting 364 projects, and it has also successfully advocated for $17 million in new federal funding for 27 research projects through the US Department of Defense's Congressionally Directed Medical Research Program.

Rally has received the Independent Charities Seal of Excellence, and highest ratings from Charity Navigator and GuideStar. According to independently audited financials, 93 cents of every dollar raised supports Rally's mission. To learn more about our mission, visit www.rallyfoundation.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

