The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Financial Relief Fund Commits Over $1 Million in Direct Support to Blood Cancer Patients Impacted by Hurricanes Fiona & Ian

RYE BROOK, N.Y. , Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the destruction caused by Hurricane Fiona and Hurricane Ian, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) announced today that it will make available up to $1.25 million through the LLS Financial Relief Fund to help blood cancer patients impacted by the storms.

Blood cancer patients living in declared disaster areas due to Hurricanes Fiona and Ian are eligible to receive a $250 pre-paid VISA card that can be used to help offset day-to-day expenses like food, clothing, housing, and gas. Eligibility requirements:

Patients must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents of the U.S. or U.S. territories.

Patients must live in FEMA-designated Individual Disaster Assistance Areas affected by Hurricanes Fiona and Ian.

Patients must have a confirmed diagnosis of blood cancer, be in active treatment, scheduled to begin treatment, or are in follow-up care, all attested to by the patient or care team member.

There are no income criteria.

Patients may be insured or uninsured.

One award per patient.

Blood cancer patients, caregivers and health care professionals should visit https://www.lls.org/financial-relief or https://www.lls.org/es/article/alivio-financiero to apply.

"Living with a blood cancer is difficult enough without the added stress of being displaced from your home or being unable to receive treatment because of a natural disaster," said Louis J. DeGennaro, Ph.D., president and CEO of LLS. "As a 'patients first' organization, we are determined to provide critical support swiftly and directly to those who need it in communities hit hard by these devastating storms."

Beyond the Financial Relief Fund, LLS provides a wide range of free resources, education and support for all blood cancer patients, survivors and families across the country. Programs include co-pay assistance and other financial support to help ensure access to quality, affordable and coordinated care. Details can be found at www.lls.org or by calling LLS's Information Specialists at (800) 955-4572.

Continuation of the LLS Financial Relief Fund is dependent on the availability of funds and the program could be modified or discontinued at any time if funding is limited or no longer available. Please visit https://www.lls.org/financial-relief in the future to become aware of new funding.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regional offices throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the LLS Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., ET. For additional information visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Contact:

Kristin Hoose

[email protected]

914-821-8973

SOURCE The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS)