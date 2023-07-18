The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's 31st Annual Scenic Shore 150 Bike Tour Set to Ride the Shore for a Cure

News provided by

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS)

18 Jul, 2023, 11:29 ET

RYE BROOK, N.Y., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 70 years, the global leader in the fight against blood cancers, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) has remained laser-focused on its mission priorities: ResearchEducation & Support, and Policy & Advocacy. This wouldn't be possible without the relentless work of thousands of participants and volunteers who raise funds through LLS's impactful events, like the its premier charity cycling event, Scenic Shore 150 Bike Tour.

Kicking off this Saturday in Mequon, Wisconsin on July 22, the 31st Annual Scenic Shore 150 Bike Tour is a two-day, 150-mile, fully supported cycling event that is open to riders of all ages and abilities. One of Wisconsin's most popular bike rides, the Scenic Shore 150 is the largest locally organized event for LLS and is a part of the organization's exemplary national campaign portfolio.

"We are so grateful for everyone involved in this year's 2023 Scenic Shore 150 Bike Tour — they are truly bringing us closer to a world without blood cancer," said Coker Powell, LLS chief development officer.

Event Details

Saturday, July 22, 2023

START: Mequon, WI

Riders will arrive in Mequon with the ride officially beginning at 7:30 am. After an inspiring opening ceremony, the 75-mile trek will begin. After arriving at UW-Manitowoc, the day will wrap up with an awards ceremony along the lakeside.

Sunday, July 23, 2023

END: Sunset Park, Sturgeon Bay, WI

Riders will begin the final 75-mile stretch toward Door County. Their hard work and achievements will be celebrated at the beachfront finish line party in Sunset Park.

As the leading source of free blood cancer information, education, and support, LLS helps blood cancer patients through a wide range of free services, ranging from clinical trial navigation to one-on-one nutrition consultations to support programs like Myeloma Link, which aims to break down barriers and address the needs of underserved populations.

Through events like Scenic Shore 150 Bike Tour, LLS has invested more than $1.6 billion since its inception in research to advance breakthrough therapies.

For more information or to get involved, visit, www.scenicshore150.org

Blood cancer patients and their families can contact the LLS Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., ET.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society 

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease, and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care. 

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET

LLS is the only organization featured in the nonprofit category on both Fast Company's 2022 Brands That Matter list and the 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators list. LLS stands out among brands around the world for its relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and mission impact. 

Media Contact: 
Amanda King
[email protected]

SOURCE The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS)

Also from this source

When Philanthropy and Competition Go Hand-in-Hand: Leaders Nationwide are Helping Blood Cancer Patients Survive and Thrive

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Makes Fast Company's Fifth Annual List of the Best Workplaces for Innovators in Nonprofit Category

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.