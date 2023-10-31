The Library of Congress Selects REI Systems' GovGrants® to Manage Its Grants Program

STERLING, Va., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems will implement GovGrants®, its full-lifecycle grants management product, for the U.S. Library of Congress (LOC) Grants Division. The Division offers grants, fellowships, awards, and prizes totaling approximately $10 million annually to a multitude of grant recipients. Streamlining and digitizing the grants process is essential for improving efficiency for the world's largest records management organization.

The LOC sought to modernize its grants management processes with a cloud-hosted, SaaS COTS product that supports the end-to-end grants life cycle. GovGrants was selected for its accessibility, role-based functionality, baked-in security, and Federal Integrated Business Framework (FIBF) compliance. REI's approach for the LOC leverages a configuration-driven, productized solution, offering a budget-friendly alternative to conventional custom software development. Most importantly, GovGrants offers the LOC seamless integration with other internal library systems used for grants financials, contract writing, records management, and data visualization.

GovGrants is a configuration-driven product built on Salesforce's FedRAMP-certified cloud platform, making it reliable, secure, and easy to use for internal and external stakeholders. GovGrants® is currently listed on the GSA MAS Information Technology contract, making it quickly available to any federal agency needing to procure and deploy a grants management solution.

"We are thrilled to be supporting and advancing LOC's mission of capturing, preserving, and sharing humanity's knowledge bank of information. The Federal government is looking for innovative yet cost-effective ways to modernize how grants are managed. We believe GovGrants offers just that. LOC is the third Federal agency to select REI and GovGrants in the past year alone. We are excited to partner with LOC to drive better mission outcomes through cutting-edge grants technology." stated Wagish Bhartiya, Chief Growth Officer at REI Systems.

About REI Systems

REI Systems provides reliable, effective, and innovative technology solutions that advance government missions. Our technologists and consultants are passionate about solving complex challenges that impact millions of lives. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in delivering our application modernization, grants management systems, case management systems, government data analytics, and advisory services. Mindful Modernization is the REI Way of delivering mission impact by aligning our government customers' strategic objectives to measurable outcomes through people, processes, and technology. For more information, please visit: www.REIsystems.com.

