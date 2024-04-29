The Classic Western Starring Hugh O'Brian Will Feature Interactive Trivia Questions During Premiere Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FETV (Family Entertainment Television), home to beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite, and virtual platforms, announced today that The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp will join the network's programming lineup beginning Monday, April 29th. The show will debut in its regular time slot every afternoon at 1p ET. To celebrate the launch of the show, FETV will conduct a special trivia event called "Life OR Legend" from April 29th through May 5th, featuring true or false statements posed both on-air and on FETV's Instagram account, where viewers can answer in real time.

The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp Coming to FETV April 29th

"We are thrilled to continue our acquisition momentum in 2024 with The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp," said Adam Sumrall, Executive Vice President of FETV and FMC. "Wyatt Earp is one of the most fascinating figures of the wild west, and we believe our viewers will enjoy learning more about him through the Life OR Legend trivia event."

The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp stars Hugh O'Brian as the eponymous character, one of the most legendary lawmen of the wild west. The series was the first Western written for adults, premiering four days before Gunsmoke in 1955 and airing for six seasons and 229 episodes on ABC.

FETV's current lineup features popular television series such as Emergency!, Leave It to Beaver, Perry Mason, and Adam-12. According to Nielsen, FETV's average audience in Primetime (7p-12a ET) ranks among the top 40 ad-supported cable networks.

Check https://fetv.tv/ for full listings and times.

About FETV and FMC

Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms reaching 50 million homes. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of movies from the 1930's through the 1980's, and is currently available on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, AT&T U-verse, DISH, Xfinity, Frndly, Philo, and altafiber. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Company based in South Bend, Indiana with an office in New York City.

