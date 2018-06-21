The Linux Foundation Announces Initial Keynotes for Open Networking Summit Europe

Open Networking Summit (ONS) is the industry's premier open networking event, gathering enterprises, service providers and cloud providers across the ecosystem to share learnings, highlight innovation and discuss the future of Open Source Networking, including SDN, NFV, orchestration and the automation of cloud, network and IoT services. After seven successful years in North America, ONS is expanding to Europe to provide the opportunity for more individuals to share, learn and collaborate on these important technologies.

Keynotes:

Dr. Paul Doany , CEO, Türk Telecom, talking about redefining the competitive landscape

, CEO, Türk Telecom, talking about redefining the competitive landscape Catherine Mulligan , Co-Director, Centre for Cryptocurrency Research and Engineering, Imperial College London, discussing the intersection of networking and blockchain

, Co-Director, Centre for Cryptocurrency Research and Engineering, Imperial College London, discussing the intersection of networking and blockchain Virtualizing the Central Office for Mobile Services: A collaboration and demo across companies - including China Mobile, Cumulus, Ettus Research, EXFO, F5 Networks, NetScout, Nokia, Quortus, Red Hat - and multiple open source projects including OpenAirInterface, Open Compute Project, OpenDaylight, and OPNFV.

Speaking proposals are being accepted through Sunday, June 24. The full schedule of sessions will be announced in late July.

Registration is $995 through August 4. Additional academic, non-profit and group discounts are available as well; details are available on the event registration page. Members of The Linux Foundation and Linux Foundation Projects are eligible for a 20% discount; contact events@linuxfoundation.org to request a discount code. Applications for diversity and needs-based scholarships are currently being accepted. For information on eligibility and how to apply, please click here.

The Linux Foundation events are where the world's leading technologists meet, collaborate, learn and network in order to advance innovations that support the world's largest shared technologies.

