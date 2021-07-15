The Linux Foundation Announces Keynote Speakers for Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the keynote speakers for Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference 2021 , taking place September 27-30 in Seattle, Washington. The events are being produced in a hybrid format, with both in-person and virtual participation available, and are co-located with OSPOCon and Linux Security Summit, among others.

Open Source Summit (OSS) is the leading conference for developers, architects and other technologists – as well as open source community and industry leaders – to collaborate, share information, learn about the latest technologies and gain a competitive advantage by using innovative open solutions. Embedded Linux Conference (ELC) is the leading, vendor-neutral technical conference for companies and developers using Linux in embedded and industrial IoT products. Over 4,000 are expected to participate in the event.

Keynote speakers include:

Anima Anandkumar , Bren Professor of Computing and Mathematical Sciences, The California Institute of Technology (Caltech) & Director, Machine Learning Research, NVIDIA, sharing on machine learning.

The full schedule of sessions will be announced on July 22, with additional keynotes also being announced in the coming weeks.

Registration (in-person) is offered at the early price of $850 through July 27. Registration to attend virtually is $50. Members of The Linux Foundation receive a 20 percent discount off registration and can contact [email protected] to request a member discount code. Applications for diversity and need-based scholarships are currently being accepted. For information on eligibility and how to apply, please click here . The Linux Foundation's Travel Fund is also accepting applications, with the goal of enabling open source developers and community members to attend events that they would otherwise be unable to attend due to a lack of funding. To learn more and apply, please click here .

Health and Safety

In-person attendees will be required to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and will need to comply with all on-site health measures, in accordance with The Linux Foundation Code of Conduct . To learn more, visit the Health & Safety webpage and read our blog post .

Sponsor

Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference 2021 is made possible thanks to our sponsors , including Diamond Sponsors: Google, IBM, Microsoft and Red Hat, Platinum Sponsors: Huawei, Snyk, and SUSE, and Gold Sponsors: SODA Foundation, Styra, WhiteSource and Witekio. For information on becoming an event sponsor, click here or email us for more information and to speak to our team.

Press

Members of the press who would like to request a press pass to attend should contact Kristin O'Connell .

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 2,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation Events are where the world's leading technologists meet, collaborate, learn and network in order to advance innovations that support the world's largest shared technologies.

