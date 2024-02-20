The Linux Foundation Announces the Embedded Open Source Summit 2024 Schedule

News provided by

The Linux Foundation

20 Feb, 2024, 15:10 ET

130+ sessions spotlighting recent advancements and the trajectory of embedded technologies provide exclusive access to leaders propelling innovation in embedded and open source domains.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, last week announced the full schedule for Embedded Open Source Summit (EOSS). The event will take place April 16-18 in Seattle, Washington. The full schedule can be viewed here.

Embedded computing systems play crucial roles across diverse industries, from industrial machinery and automobiles to consumer electronics like digital watches and household appliances. With numerous embedded open source projects under its umbrella, The Linux Foundation is dedicated to fostering environments that drive the advancement of these technologies we increasingly rely on.

Some of the most well-known projects for embedded technology host their community gatherings at EOSS, an event that provides a forum for discussion, collaboration, and education among open source embedded projects and developer communities. This year's event is composed of four microconferences: Embedded Linux Conference (now in its 19th year), Real-Time Linux Summit, Safety-Critical Software Summit, and Zephyr® Project Developer Summit. EOSS microconferences will include keynote presentations, conference sessions, lightning talks, and birds of a feather (BoF) sessions designed for real time problem solving and deep discussion.

Embedded Open Source Summit schedule highlights include:

EOSS participants include developers and architects seeking to broaden their understanding of embedded technologies and projects in a vendor-neutral environment. They engage in discussions, collaborate with peers and experts in embedded systems, and gain access to industry-leading expertise.

EOSS is being held alongside Open Source Summit North America, also taking place April 16-18 in Seattle, Washington. To view the full OSSNA schedule, click here. Those who register for EOSS can add on registration for Open Source Summit North America for free.

Early Bird registration is offered for US$649 through February 24, representing a savings of US$300. Discounted rates are available for academics, government, hobbyists, and small business, view full details here. Members of The Linux Foundation receive a 20 percent discount off registration and can contact [email protected] to request a member discount code.

Registration includes access to: all conference content, social events & networking activities, solutions showcase, continental breakfasts, lunches (new in 2024), morning and afternoon coffee & snacks and a conference T-shirt. View all details here.

Applications for diversity and need-based scholarships are currently being accepted. For information on eligibility and how to apply, please click here. The Linux Foundation's Travel Fund is also accepting applications with the goal of enabling open source developers and community members to attend events that they would otherwise be unable to attend due to a lack of funding. To learn more and apply, please click here.

Event Sponsors
Embedded Open Source Summit Sponsors are integral to the production of this year's event, including Diamond Sponsor: Intel

For information on becoming an event sponsor, click here or email.

Press
Members of the press who would like to request a press pass to attend should contact Kristin O'Connell.

Social Media
Join the conversation on social media by following #EmbeddedOSSummit.

ABOUT THE LINUX FOUNDATION
The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects, including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, ONAP, PyTorch, RISC-V, SPDX, OpenChain, and more, are critical to the world's infrastructure The Linux Foundation focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration.

Linux Foundation Events are where the world's leading technologists meet, collaborate, learn and network in order to advance innovations that support the world's largest shared technologies.

Visit our website and follow us on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook for all the latest event updates and announcements.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact
Kristin O'Connell
The Linux Foundation
[email protected]

SOURCE The Linux Foundation

Also from this source

Post-Quantum Cryptography Alliance Launches to Advance Post-Quantum Cryptography

The Linux Foundation is excited to announce the launch of the Post-Quantum Cryptography Alliance (PQCA), an open and collaborative initiative to...
The Linux Foundation Announces Registration is Open for Open Source Summit North America and More 2024 Events

The Linux Foundation Announces Registration is Open for Open Source Summit North America and More 2024 Events

The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced that registration is open for Open...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.