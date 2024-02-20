The Linux Foundation Announces the Embedded Open Source Summit 2024 Schedule

130+ sessions spotlighting recent advancements and the trajectory of embedded technologies provide exclusive access to leaders propelling innovation in embedded and open source domains.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, last week announced the full schedule for Embedded Open Source Summit (EOSS). The event will take place April 16-18 in Seattle, Washington. The full schedule can be viewed here .

Embedded computing systems play crucial roles across diverse industries, from industrial machinery and automobiles to consumer electronics like digital watches and household appliances. With numerous embedded open source projects under its umbrella, The Linux Foundation is dedicated to fostering environments that drive the advancement of these technologies we increasingly rely on.

Some of the most well-known projects for embedded technology host their community gatherings at EOSS, an event that provides a forum for discussion, collaboration, and education among open source embedded projects and developer communities. This year's event is composed of four microconferences: Embedded Linux Conference (now in its 19th year), Real-Time Linux Summit , Safety-Critical Software Summit , and Zephyr® Project Developer Summit . EOSS microconferences will include keynote presentations, conference sessions, lightning talks, and birds of a feather (BoF) sessions designed for real time problem solving and deep discussion.

Embedded Open Source Summit schedule highlights include:



EOSS participants include developers and architects seeking to broaden their understanding of embedded technologies and projects in a vendor-neutral environment. They engage in discussions, collaborate with peers and experts in embedded systems, and gain access to industry-leading expertise.

EOSS is being held alongside Open Source Summit North America , also taking place April 16-18 in Seattle, Washington. To view the full OSSNA schedule, click here . Those who register for EOSS can add on registration for Open Source Summit North America for free.

Early Bird registration is offered for US$649 through February 24, representing a savings of US$300. Discounted rates are available for academics, government, hobbyists, and small business, view full details here . Members of The Linux Foundation receive a 20 percent discount off registration and can contact [email protected] to request a member discount code.

Registration includes access to: all conference content, social events & networking activities, solutions showcase, continental breakfasts, lunches (new in 2024), morning and afternoon coffee & snacks and a conference T-shirt. View all details here .

Applications for diversity and need-based scholarships are currently being accepted. For information on eligibility and how to apply, please click here . The Linux Foundation's Travel Fund is also accepting applications with the goal of enabling open source developers and community members to attend events that they would otherwise be unable to attend due to a lack of funding. To learn more and apply, please click here .

