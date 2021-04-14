The Linux Foundation launches research division to explore open source ecosystems and impact

"As we continue in our mission to collectively build the world's most critical open infrastructure, we can provide a first-of-its-kind research program that leverages the Linux Foundation's experience, brings our communities together, and can help inform how open source evolves for decades to come," said Jim Zemlin, executive director at the Linux Foundation. "As we have seen in our previous studies on supply chain security and FOSS contribution, research is an important way to measure the progress of both open source ecosystems and contributor trends. With a dedicated research organization, the Linux Foundation will be better equipped to draw out insights, trends, and context that will inform discussions and decisions around open collaboration."

As part of the launch, the Linux Foundation is pleased to welcome Hilary Carter, VP Research, to lead this initiative. Hilary most recently led the development and publication of more than 100 enterprise-focused technology research projects for the Blockchain Research Institute. In addition to research project management, Hilary has authored, co-authored, and contributed to reports on blockchain in pandemics, government, enterprise, sustainability, and supply chains.

"The opportunity to measure, analyze, and describe the impact of open source collaborations in a more fulsome way through Linux Foundation Research is inspiring," says Carter. "Whether we're exploring the security of digital supply chains or new initiatives to better report on climate risk, the goal of LF Research is to enhance decision-making and encourage collaboration in a vast array of open source projects. It's not enough to simply describe what's taking place. It's about getting to the heart of why open source community initiatives matter to all facets of our society, as a means to get more people -- and more organizations -- actively involved."

Critical to the research initiative will be establishing the Linux Foundation Research Advisory Board, a rotating committee of community leaders and subject matter experts, who will collectively influence the program agenda and provide strategic input, oversight, and ongoing support on next-generation issues.

