The Los Angeles Auto Show Announces Thrilling Lineup of Overland and Off-Road Vehicle Experiences for 2024 Event

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Auto Show® (LA Auto Show) today announced that the 2024 event will feature an expanded lineup of thrilling overland and off-road brand showcases, including new and returning exhibitors and test ride opportunities.

Accelerated by the rapid growth in consumer interest, overlanding is surging in popularity and exposure. This is particularly true in Southern California where the culture, weather, and terrain are especially conducive to outdoor adventuring. The LA Auto Show is bringing together the world's leading names in overlanding and offroad vehicles to showcase their capabilities and accessories at the Los Angeles Convention Center starting November 22 through December 1. This year's lineup includes Chevy, GMC Hummer, Toyota, Subaru, INEOS, Ford, JEEP, Exodus Rigs, OVR, and more.

"The Los Angeles Auto Show is the preeminent, global stage for the latest trends and innovations in automotive, and overlanding is one of our most exciting categories," said Terri Toennies, president and chief operating officer of Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA. "We will again deliver an unmatched experience for our attendees as they will be able to see and feel first-hand the power and vibrancy of this dynamic segment of our industry."

Among other exciting experiences, this year's show features:

Camp Jeep. This 30,000-square-foot exhibit will give attendees a chance to experience the awesome off-road capabilities of Jeep vehicles as they tackle a series of obstacles and challenges that simulate the rigorous testing required before customers can get behind the wheel. Camp Jeep is an interactive adventure zone where professional 4×4 drivers will demonstrate the strength and power of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, Wrangler Rubicon 4XE, Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4XE, and the Gladiator Rubicon.

Ford's Bronco Mountain. Attendees can travel a specially designed inside/outside off-road course and test their nerves with a ride over Bronco Mountain! Located in the North Plaza of the Los Angeles Convention Center, visitors can witness for themselves the power of Bronco while learning about the brand's storied legacy. They will also experience the thrill of Bronco's off-road capabilities with the Bronco and Bronco Sport Overlanding models.

OVRLand Outpost, presented by OVRMag.com. Back for another year, this OVRLand Outpost highlights the vibrant culture and community that is Outdoor Vehicle Recreation. Showcasing an impressive collection of 31 overlanding rigs, 3 camping trailers, and an array of companies, influencers, and giveaways, this exhibit celebrates the vehicles built for exploring off the beaten path.

World Famous 4x4. Fans of vehicle restoration and customizations will find trucks and all makes of 4x4's that have been built, restored, and modified by this Burbank based offroad shop. Located in The Garage Aftermarket, the shop's motto is "you dream it, we build it" and their vehicles have been featured in countless national magazines, movies and TV shows over the past 25 years.

Overland Overnight. In addition to activations for attendees, a select group of media, content creators, and influencers will spend the night at the Convention Center and experience all that the overlanding has to offer. Starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, these outdoor, travel, and lifestyle experts will have full access to the show floor before it opens to the public. They will stay in the Subaru park, camp alongside the Camp Jeep mountain, sleep on the Ford Bronco track, and climb into a Toyota for an overnight unlike any other. It will all be captured on social media, so be sure to follow along @LAAutoShow !

About the Los Angeles Auto Show & AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show® is recognized as one of the world's most influential automotive events. The show celebrates the enduring love that Angelenos have for their cars and offers a global platform for industry debuts, technology, and innovation.

Doors open to the public November 22 – December 1 and the show runs for 10 full days, including Thanksgiving Day. It is a must-attend event for prospective car buyers, industry executives, influencers, car enthusiasts, and for families wanting to enjoy an unforgettable day out during the holiday season. Held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the city's economy, stimulates the local job market, and is the number one revenue generator for the Center.

On November 21, AutoMobility LA® 2024 , the show's media and industry day, will include a range of groundbreaking debuts and announcements, and a conference program featuring the leading minds in automotive and technology. These experts will explore the most pressing industry issues in a series of presentations and panel discussions from AutoMobility LA's main stage.

