THE LUCE, ST. PETE BEACH'S NEWEST COASTAL RETREAT, A MARRIOTT TRIBUTE PORTFOLIO HOTEL ANNOUNCES A SOFT OPENING JUNE 11th

St. Pete Beach's Most Anticipated Hotel Debut Brings a Full Beach Club, Pool Service, Coastal Dining and Event Space to the Gulf Coast

www.thelucehotel.com

Link to images here

ST. PETE, Fla., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luce, the highly anticipated new addition to St. Pete Beach's vibrant shoreline, is set to open doors to guests on June 11th. With 200 stylish accommodations, including a selection of bungalow studio suites, The Luce offers an effortless retreat designed for both relaxation and celebration. Now part of Marriott's Tribute Portfolio, owned by LCP and Safanad and managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts, The Luce has been transformed from a St. Pete Beach classic boutique hotel into an unforgettable destination that will capture the charm of SPB while integrating a distinctly Floridian experience celebrating the endless sunshine, eclectic culture, and laid-back sophistication of Florida's Gulf Coast.

The Luce, a Marriott Tribute Portfolio Hotel

From the moment The Luce opens, two distinct culinary experiences will set the tone for St. Pete Beach's newest coastal retreat. Sundrop, the hotel's vibrant coastal-inspired restaurant and bar, invites guests to enjoy seven-day brunch and dinner service in a seamless indoor-outdoor setting, paired with full pool and beach service and private cabanas. Come Fall 2026, Baby Turtle Beach Club joins the lineup, bringing casual American Coastal fare directly to the beach and pool from dawn to dusk, perfect for sun-soaked afternoons and golden-hour sunsets. The opening adds a new anchor to a Gulf Coast corridor already celebrated for its arts community, independent restaurants, and sunset culture, giving locals a destination that reflects the character of the place they love.

At the heart of the hotel, Sundrop is an elevated indoor-outdoor dining experience that flows from day to night. The lobby restaurant and bar features an outdoor cocktail lounge and a fire-pit table ideal for gathering over drinks, along with daily happy hour and weekly rum tastings every Wednesday and Friday. The menu highlights elevated coastal classics and fresh, citrus-forward flavors, from Gulf seafood towers, oysters, and Wagyu steak to refined entrees like Chilean sea bass with blood orange beurre blanc and salmon with charred lemon. A vibrant daily brunch pairs dishes such as lemon pancakes layered with mascarpone, burrata and avocado toast, and the Luce Lobster Roll with craft cocktails and pressed juices, making Sundrop a natural go-to for both hotel guests and locals alike.

Guests will enjoy direct private beach access with complimentary loungers. The Luce's dedicated Beach Butler is designed to make every seaside moment effortless. Available throughout the day, the hotel's Beach Butlers will service guests poolside offering thoughtful and personalized service to assist with securing belongings and staying connected via beachside charging stations. Guests can also opt for a curated Vacation Amenity Box stocked with essentials like sunscreen, mist spray, and a koozie. Beyond the beach, the property features St. Pete Beach's largest pool with curated daily activities. Signature lifestyle programming includes weekend yoga, live DJ Groove Sessions, a nightly Sunset Social, poolside and beach cabanas with attentive service, lawn games, a 24-hour fitness center, and a stylish retail boutique. In addition, guests can enjoy a specially curated Spotify playlist available to stream from the moment they plan their trip, all the way through their stay, and long after they return home to relive their favorite vacation moments.

"The Luce is a place unlike anything St. Pete Beach has seen before," said Jeremy DaSilva, general manager of The Luce St. Pete Beach. "We've thoughtfully curated every touchpoint, from our beachfront butler service and poolside cabanas to the bold artistry of our lobby and the coastal flavors of Sundrop. June 11th marks the start of a new chapter for hospitality on St. Pete Beach and a meaningful addition to this community."

Guestrooms are outfitted with plush king or double queen beds, Lavazza cafe machines, smart TVs with integrated streaming capabilities, blackout curtains, and premium bath amenities in partnership with Scandinavian haircare brand SACHAJUAN. Bungalow Suites feature private outdoor lounges with convenient QR code ordering, while Lanai Rooms provide semi-private outdoor seating just steps from the pool. The Luce's design draws inspiration from St. Pete's layered history, including the lush botanical sanctuary of Sunken Gardens and the kitschy charm of retro Florida. The property's interiors balance bold patterns and flamingo-pink accents with sleek stone and chic rattan finishes, creating a nostalgic yet modern setting feeling both welcoming and elevated.

Adding to the hotel's distinctive sense of place is a breathtaking lobby art installation by acclaimed, southern-based Filipino-American painter and muralist Marianne Angeli Rodriguez. The large-scale original work commands the wall behind the front desk, creating a striking focal point upon arrival. A swirling composition of bold organic shapes, the mural layers warm corals and terracottas with deep teals, soft blush, sandy beige, and pops of golden yellow that feel at once distinctly Floridian yet unmistakenly her own. Abstract coastal motifs and fluid forms weave through the canvas in Rodriguez's signature expressive style, evoking both movement and stillness, culture and coastline. Rodriguez, whose vibrant large-scale works are widely collected across the United States and on permanent display in notable public institutions, brings an international perspective to everything she creates. Her piece at The Luce has quickly become a conversation piece for guests and locals alike, a fitting introduction to a hotel that celebrates art, community, and the spirit of St. Pete Beach.

The hotel also features 14,000-square-feet of combined event space, including a 2,280-square-foot ballroom where bold patterns and colors from the lobby carry into a flexible event canvas. The outdoor Palm Court and Palm Pavilion provide Gulf Coast backdrops for celebrations, with seven total venues accommodating up to 200 guests.

In celebration of the soft opening, The Luce is offering 3,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night for every stay booked. Marriott Bonvoy Members can take advantage of the offer when booking their stay on www.marriott.com .

Located in the heart of St. Pete Beach, The Luce offers guests convenient access to the shoreline, local dining, and the cultural vibrancy of Downtown St. Petersburg, home to acclaimed museums, galleries, and independent hotels. The Luce is easily accessible from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) and Tampa International Airport (TPA).

The Luce is located at 6300 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach, FL 33706. For more information or to make reservations, visit https://www.thelucehotel.com or email [email protected]. For the most up-to-date news, follow the hotel on Instagram @thelucehotelspb.

ABOUT THE LUCE

Opening in 2026, The Luce is St. Pete Beach's newest Marriott Tribute Portfolio property, designed as a uniquely Floridian coastal retreat that blends classic retro charm with modern sophistication. Featuring 200 guest room accommodations, two original dining concepts, and St. Pete Beach's largest pool, The Luce offers an eclectic hospitality experience that balances energizing celebrations with restorative leisure. The hotel features two distinct dining experiences: Sundrop and Baby Turtle Beach Club. With daily activations, a lively beach bar with live music, wellness programming, and direct access to the Gulf Coast shoreline, The Luce invites travelers and locals alike to follow the light and embrace the spirit of Florida's Gulf Coast. Follow along on Instagram @thelucehotelspb.

ABOUT THE LCP GROUP, L.P.

The LCP Group, L.P. ("LCP") is a leading private real estate investment manager with approximately $1 billion in assets under management and a track record spanning more than five decades. Since 1973, LCP has focused on hospitality investments through integrated equity and financing strategies executed with top-tier institutional partners. On the equity side, LCP acquires well-located hotels with clear repositioning upside, executing renovation and rebranding programs that enhance asset quality and long-term value. Leveraging programmatic relationships and co-investment platforms, LCP structures high-leverage capital solutions to support acquisition, redevelopment, construction, and transitional business plans. Backed by long-standing institutional partnerships, disciplined underwriting, and active asset management, LCP delivers consistent, institutional execution nationwide.

ABOUT SAFANAD

Safanad is a principal-led investment company that builds world-class businesses. We deliver enduring value by investing with conviction, operating with an athlete's discipline, and aligning with our management teams and investors to grow great businesses for the long-term. Safanad owns investment and operating platforms in Digital Infrastructure, Education, Healthcare, and Real Estate and is co-headquartered in New York and Riyadh. For more information, please visit www.safanad.com.

ABOUT CRESCENT HOTELS & RESORTS

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning hotel management company known for operating exceptional hotels, resorts, and food & beverage experiences across the United States and Canada. With over 120 properties, Crescent specializes in upper-upscale, luxury, independent, and lifestyle hospitality, including destination resorts and acclaimed restaurant concepts. Crescent is among a select group of management companies approved to operate luxury and upper-upscale properties across the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG brand families, complemented by its independent and lifestyle portfolio through the Latitudes Collection. Crescent's clients include leading REITs, private equity firms, and major developers. Learn more at Crescent Hotels & Resorts and Latitudes Collection or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

ABOUT TRIBUTE PORTFOLIO

Tribute Portfolio is a growing global family of characterful, independent hotels drawn together by their passion for captivating design and their drive to create vibrant social scenes for guests and locals alike. With more than 160 hotels in over 35 countries and territories around the world, Tribute Portfolio has struck a chord with those who seek out independent experiences and crave a connection with the community when traveling. For more information, visit www.tributeportfolio.com and stay connected on Instagram, X, and Facebook. Tribute Portfolio is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

Media Contact: Carma Connected | [email protected] | (305) 438-9200

SOURCE The Luce