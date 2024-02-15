The Lucid Air Now Starts at $69,900 and Comes with New Benefits that Make It Easier than Ever to Own America's Most Awarded New Luxury Electric Vehicle

  • Lucid is committed to reducing the most common barriers for prospective EV drivers: Price and Ease of Ownership
  • Lucid Air Pure now priced from $69,900; Air Touring from $77,900; Air Grand Touring from $109,9001
  • Two years of scheduled maintenance included with every new Lucid Air at no additional cost
  • New charging allowance of $1,000 towards the Lucid charging accessory of the customer's choosing

NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards for luxury electric experience with the Lucid Air, America's most awarded new luxury vehicle2 and selected to Car and Driver's 10Best list for 2024, announced that it is making it easier than ever for people to buy and own the world's best electric vehicle.

With an expanded ownership experience, Lucid is directly addressing the reasons people most commonly cite as barriers to purchasing or leasing electric vehicles: Price and Ease of Ownership.

Now starting at $69,900, the Lucid Air Pure RWD is priced as Lucid originally envisioned and represents extraordinary value. The Air Pure features a sleek exterior design that reflects Air’s title as the most aerodynamic car currently on the market. It offers an exceptional estimated driving range of up to 410 miles – more than any other electric sedan on the market from any brand besides Lucid. On the inside, its luxurious and spacious interior features sustainably sourced quality materials.
Although the Lucid Air is among the very fastest charging vehicles on the market today, the majority of Lucid owners prefer the convenience of charging their vehicles at home. To help ensure that new customers enjoy the best possible home charging experience, Lucid now provides a $1,000 allowance towards the purchase of a charging accessory, such as the high-power Lucid Connected Home Charging Station.
Free scheduled maintenance for two years (or 24,000 miles) is also now included with every new Lucid Air purchase or lease, providing additional peace of mind for customers and complementing Lucid’s existing comprehensive new vehicle warranty.
"We are optimistic about the future of EVs and believe strongly that increased adoption is a necessary path towards reducing the impact of climate change," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO at Lucid. "We have worked tirelessly to enable the Lucid Air lineup to deliver unsurpassed range and performance from less energy, and so I'm delighted that today we are able to share this benefit with our customers."

Price

Now starting at $69,9001, the Lucid Air Pure rear-wheel drive (RWD) is priced as Lucid originally envisioned and represents extraordinary value. The Air Pure RWD features a sleek exterior design that reflects Air's title as the most aerodynamic car currently on the market. It offers an exceptional estimated driving range of up to 410 miles3 – more than any other electric sedan on the market from any brand besides Lucid. On the inside, its luxurious and spacious interior features sustainably sourced quality materials.

The Lucid Air Touring adds all-wheel drive and even greater performance, with two motors making a combined 620 hp. The Air Touring is now priced from $77,9001.

The Lucid Air Grand Touring, with its 819 hp, all-wheel drive, and astounding performance, is the first and only fully electric vehicle with an estimated range of up to 516 miles3. The Air Grand Touring is now priced from $109,9001.

Ease of Ownership

Although the Lucid Air is among the very fastest charging vehicles on the market today, the majority of Lucid owners prefer the convenience of charging their vehicles at home. To help ensure that new customers enjoy the best possible home charging experience, Lucid now provides a $1,000 allowance towards the purchase of a charging accessory, such as the high-power Lucid Connected Home Charging Station.

Free scheduled maintenance for two years (or 24,000 miles) is also now included with every new Lucid Air purchase or lease, providing additional peace of mind for customers and complementing Lucid's existing comprehensive new vehicle warranty. See LucidMotors.com for further details and limitations.

Price and Lease Details

 

Pure

Touring

Grand Touring
       
       

Starting Price1

$69,900

$77,900

$109,900
       

Leasing

LucidMotors.com/offers
for details

LucidMotors.com/offers
for details

LucidMotors.com/offers
for details
       

Powertrain

Rear-wheel drive

All-wheel drive

All-wheel drive
       

Max Power

430 hp

620 hp

819 hp
       

Acceleration, 0-60 mph

4.5 sec

3.4 sec

3.0 sec
       

Estimated Range3

Up to 410 miles

Up to 411 miles

Up to 516 miles
       

DC Fast Charge to 200 miles4

17 min

15 min

12 min

1 Excludes tax, title, license, options, destination and documentation fees; for U.S. market only.

2 Based on percentage of major industry awards and accolades earned by new luxury vehicles launched in the last three years and on sale in the United States.

3 EPA est. range ratings when equipped with 19" wheels: 411 Touring/410 Pure AWD. Manufacturer's projected range for '24 Grand Touring equipped with 19" wheels is up to 516 miles; EPA-estimated range will be provided when available. Manufacturer's projected range for Pure RWD equipped with 19" wheels is 410 miles; EPA est. range is 419. EPA est. range for Sapphire is 427 when equipped with standard wheel covers. Range and battery power vary with temperature, driving habits, charging and battery condition and actual results will vary.

4 All estimates only when connected to 350 kW DC fast charger and equipped with 19" wheels. Actual rates will vary based upon vehicle equipment and charging conditions.

About Lucid Group
Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design. Assembled at Lucid's factories in Casa Grande, Arizona, and King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), Saudi Arabia, deliveries of Lucid Air are currently underway to customers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.

Media Contacts
[email protected]

SOURCE Lucid Group

News Releases in Similar Topics

