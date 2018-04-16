The Lukens Company Expands Leadership Team, Promotions and New Hire

"Our goal as an agency is always to be improving our work on behalf of our clients," said Walter Lukens, CEO and President of The Lukens Company. "One of the best ways we can do that is to promote and acquire talent that shares our commitment to our clients' missions and brings knowledge, experience and enthusiasm for getting better as an agency. These five individuals have proven, time and again, that they are knowledgeable, talented and driven to strengthen the work we do for our clients and to help support organizations who make the world a better place."

Seth Colton has been named Executive Vice President. In his new role, Colton will spearhead development of new markets and products for the entire direct response marketing and fundraising agency. Previously, Colton held the position of Senior Vice President and was responsible for significant strategic development and oversight of The Lukens Company's political division.

Jennifer Parker has been promoted to Vice President of Account Services. Parker will head the agency's nonprofit division and will play a key role in new business development, providing direction to the division's growth and development. Supporting her and bringing more than 16 years of non-profit experience is Ed Jacobs, now Vice President, Nonprofit Division, who will lead the agency's nonprofit account teams.

Matt Seney has taken on the role of Vice President of Agency Services and will manage and develop the agency's growing roster of service departments, including digital services, web development, data and analytics, creative design, and polling and research.

The Lukens Company also welcomes Sharon Kline as Director of Finance. Sharon brings with her invaluable industry experience and previously served as CFO at Russ Reid.

About The Lukens Company

Founded in 1986, The Lukens Company (TLC) is an award-winning, multi-channel direct response marketing agency serving the needs of nonprofits, cultural organizations, faith-based missions, and public policy advocacy groups, in addition to Republican political candidates, committees and causes. TLC has offices in Arlington, VA; Glendale, CA; and Charleston, SC. Learn more at: www.thelukenscompany.com.

