The Luxury Collection and Laila Gohar Launch a Limited-Edition Collection of Cakes & Candles, Celebrating Global Exploration and Culinary Artistry

Savor the essence of six of The Luxury Collection's iconic destinations through Global Explorer Laila Gohar's artfully crafted culinary capsule

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxury Collection today announces the next iteration of its dynamic partnership with chef, artist, and Global Explorer Laila Gohar, who has inspired audiences around the world with her distinctive and avant-garde culinary artistry. The continuation of the successful partnership with Gohar reflects The Luxury Collection's commitment to its Global Explorer program, which celebrates the cultural richness and artisanal heritage of worldwide destinations through the idiosyncratic lens of the world's most preeminent creatives. This new capsule will build off The Luxury Collection and Gohar's inaugural collaboration in April 2023, when she was named as the brand's first epicurean Global Explorer. At that time, Gohar honored disappearing global craft traditions with a line of exclusive barware inspired by specific properties within The Luxury Collection which debuted at Prince de Galles, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Paris, where Gohar also crafted a cake and candle inspired by the property.

Laila Gohar x The Luxury Collection at Sanasaryan Han, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Istanbul

Through this partnership, Gohar will lend her talents to cultivate a new limited-edition collection of six candles, each inspired by some of the brand's most iconic hotels around the world. Infusing each candle with the cultural whimsy and character of the hotels that inspired them, this collaboration continues to reflect the artistic synergy between Gohar and The Luxury Collection, highlighting their shared commitment to creative epicurean experiences and excellence rooted in sense-of-place.

To accompany the launch of the new candles, the participating hotels will debut a special menu of edible confections, handcrafted by Gohar and each property's talented pastry chefs to mirror the intricate designs of the candles. The six Luxury Collection hotels that define the destination and serve as inspiration for the candles and corresponding cakes include:

Sanasaryan Han, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Istanbul : Inspired by the city's stunning mix of Byzantine and Ottoman architecture, this cake is infused with cherry and fig flavored filling – two native fruits that are integral to the region's culinary heritage and cherished in countless traditional dishes and desserts.

Inspired by the city's stunning mix of Byzantine and Ottoman architecture, this cake is infused with cherry and fig flavored filling – two native fruits that are integral to the region's culinary heritage and cherished in countless traditional dishes and desserts. Augustine, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Prague : Taking influence from the hotel's historic monastery and the hues of the Augustinian colors, this cake is beautifully adorned with apple embellishments – an homage to both the Czech culinary traditions and local agriculture.

Taking influence from the hotel's historic monastery and the hues of the Augustinian colors, this cake is beautifully adorned with apple embellishments – an homage to both the Czech culinary traditions and local agriculture. Santo Mauro , a Luxury Collection Hotel, Madrid : This interpretation of Flores Manchegas, a beloved traditional Spanish pastry, is imbued with the rich essence of velvety port wine and the vibrant brightness of zesty orange, creating a delightful balance of flavors.

This interpretation of Flores Manchegas, a beloved traditional Spanish pastry, is imbued with the rich essence of velvety port wine and the vibrant brightness of zesty orange, creating a delightful balance of flavors. Perry Lane, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Savannah: Drawing inspiration from Georgia's storied culinary heritage, this cake is enhanced with the delicate sweetness of peaches and the refreshing touch of mint. Both ingredients are deeply rooted in the region's traditions, offering a refined nod to Southern elegance and hospitality.

Drawing inspiration from storied culinary heritage, this cake is enhanced with the delicate sweetness of peaches and the refreshing touch of mint. Both ingredients are deeply rooted in the region's traditions, offering a refined nod to Southern elegance and hospitality. The Joseph, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville : Grounded in Nashville's sweet legacy, this cake is rich with the bold flavors of chocolate and whiskey. Paying tribute to the city's iconic Goo Goo Chocolate – America's first combination candy bar – the cake blends tradition and indulgence, offering a decadent taste of Music City's flavorful history.

Grounded in sweet legacy, this cake is rich with the bold flavors of chocolate and whiskey. Paying tribute to the city's iconic Goo Goo Chocolate – America's first combination candy bar – the cake blends tradition and indulgence, offering a decadent taste of Music City's flavorful history. The Prince Gallery Tokyo Kioicho, a Luxury Collection Hotel: Reflecting the cherished tradition of Sakura blooms blossoming each season, this cake features the delicate flavors of matcha and Sakura. The Sakura blossoms, highly anticipated by both travelers and the local community each year, serve as a beautiful inspiration, enriching the cake with the essence of Tokyo's seasonal beauty and cultural reverence.

"Laila's innovative take on culinary art and her ability to transform everyday objects into statement-making pieces make her the ideal embodiment of The Luxury Collection's Global Explorer program," said Philipp Weghmann, Vice President & Global Brand Leader, The Luxury Collection. "The latest iteration of our long-term partnership with Laila not only highlights her creative talents but also underscores our commitment to thoughtful epicurean experiences. We hope this limited-edition collection of cakes and candles will further immerse our guests in the destination and enhance their cultural journeys in an unexpected way."

"I'm excited to be continuing my collaboration with The Luxury Collection, as it has given me the opportunity to explore more locations from the portfolio of properties, whilst examining the intersection of culinary and craftsmanship in our collection of cakes and candles," said Laila Gohar. "For this project, I drew inspiration from both the hotels and the cities in which they live, in the hope of being able to create something that tells a story and feels playful, but also gives the guests of The Luxury Collection something to take home after their travels."

The candles will be available for purchase starting Friday, November 15 at www.goharworld.com, as well as select Luxury Collection properties around the world.

ABOUT THE LUXURY COLLECTION HOTELS & RESORTS

The Luxury Collection® is comprised of world-renowned hotels and resorts offering unique, authentic experiences that evoke lasting, treasured memories. For the global explorer, The Luxury Collection offers a gateway to the world's most exciting and desirable destinations. Each hotel and resort is a unique and cherished expression of its location; a portal to the destination's charms and treasures. Originated in 1906 under the CIGA® brand as a collection of Europe's most celebrated and iconic properties, today The Luxury Collection brand is a glittering ensemble of over 110 of the world's finest hotels and resorts in 40 countries and territories. All of these hotels, many of them centuries old, are internationally recognized as being among the world's finest. For more information and new openings, visit theluxurycollection.com or follow Instagram and Facebook. The Luxury Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with more than 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.