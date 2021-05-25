The Luxury Collection Debuts In South Korea With Opening Of Josun Palace, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Seoul Gangnam

SEOUL, South Korea, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxury Collection, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, celebrates its brand debut in South Korea with the opening of Josun Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Seoul Gangnam. Originally built in 1914 as one of Korea's first luxury hotels, the hotel is located in Gangnam, one of Seoul's most vibrant and energetic districts. Just steps from the city's most popular shopping and entertainment attractions including the COEX Mall and Apgujeong, the hotel serves as a gateway to charming and unexpected experiences including Bongeunsa, a peaceful Buddhist temple and Samneung Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Palace Gate at Josun Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Seoul Gangnam

"We are delighted to mark the milestone expansion of our Luxury Collection brand into South Korea with the opening of Josun Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Seoul Gangnam," said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International. "The opening of our newest gem further diversifies our exciting collection of hotels in South Korea, offering unique experiences to our discerning guests."

Josun Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Seoul Gangnam celebrates the heritage of the first opulent hotel in Korea, the century-old Chosun Hotel, once an iconic landmark in the heart of the city. Designed by renowned architectural team Humbert & Poyet of Monaco, Josun Palace redefines luxury by combining sophisticated, modern aesthetics with timeless Korean design elements such as strong lines and bold geometric patterns. The hotel's arrival area and its Grand Reception usher guests into a world of elegance and impeccable Korean hospitality. Awakening the senses from the moment of arrival to departure, Josun Palace also features a signature fragrance, 'Lasting Impression' throughout all its spaces, evoking the mystery and elegance of incense.

"Seoul is a vibrant and culturally rich city, making it a natural fit for our expanding footprint as we continue to offer our global explorers captivating home bases from which to explore all corners of the world," said Philipp Weghmann, VP and Global Brand Leader for The Luxury Collection. "Josun Palace will draw on its storied legacy, and we're delighted to offer our guests distinctive design and exceptional service as they discover this magical destination."

Each of the hotel's 254 rooms and suites offer breathtaking views overlooking Seoul and are furnished with the latest amenities for every comfort and convenience. For the ultimate in luxurious and restful night's sleep, beds are outfitted with Frette's exclusive 'Andrea' line. Each room and suite also features toiletries and bath amenities by The Luxury Collection's signature 'Le Chemin' line by BYREDO, as well as a specialized private bar for guests who enjoy crafting their own cocktails and other drinks in-room.

Josun Palace offers guests five elevated, on-site food and beverage options. For authentic modern Cantonese fine dining, The Great Hong Yuan serves curated seasonal menus, while new Korean contemporary food is showcased in the bright and airy spaces of Eatanic Garden. Constans is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and serves local and international menu favorites. 1914 Lounge & Bar honors the modern cultural heritage of the old Chosun Hotel, which played host to distinguished guests in the early 20th century. The bar serves tea and light meals in the afternoons and elegant cocktails and classic spirits in the evening with its nine-meter-high glass windows framing stunning views of the city. Josun Deli the Boutique serves delicious, freshly baked pastries and cakes, along with gourmet coffee and tea for an afternoon treat.

Signature Luxury Collection programs at Josun Palace include epicurean moments with hors d'oeuvres served daily at the Grand Reception, as well as weekly showcases of unique ingredients creating memorable gourmet experiences for guests throughout their stay.

The Josun Wellness Club at Josun Palace features a heated indoor pool and a deck area with panoramic views over the Gangnam skyline. A fully equipped fitness center with the latest cardio and resistance training equipment allows guests to maintain their fitness routines during their visit. After a strenuous workout, guests are invited to unwind and relax in the Club's luxurious sauna facility.

Josun Palace also offers bespoke function rooms and facilities for hosting memorable events, including The Great Hall which features an extra-large media wall and the latest AV facilities. The Great Hall seats up to 300 guests and has a lavish foyer for pre-function cocktails. For more intimate gatherings, the hotel features the Royal Chamber, which seats up to 140 guests, while the Private Chamber accommodates small to medium-sized social gatherings of up to 110 guests.

Josun Palace adheres to Marriott International's Commitment to Clean to safeguard the health and wellbeing of guests and associates during the current coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, Josun Palace has installed automatic UV-C sterilization devices in all rooms. Guests also have the option to request for hotel services via their smart devices as well as their in-room smart TVs. A robot butler is also available 24/7 to deliver hotel amenities and convenience items to guests.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,600 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 133 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com , and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com . In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram .

About The Luxury Collection® Hotels & Resorts

The Luxury Collection®, part of Marriott International, Inc., is comprised of world-renowned hotels and resorts offering unique, authentic experiences that evoke lasting, treasured memories. For the global explorer, The Luxury Collection offers a gateway to the world's most exciting and desirable destinations. Each hotel and resort is a unique and cherished expression of its location; a portal to the destination's indigenous charms and treasures. Originated in 1906 under the CIGA® brand as a collection of Europe's most celebrated and iconic properties, today The Luxury Collection brand is a glittering ensemble of nearly 120 of the world's finest hotels and resorts in more than 35 countries and territories. All of these hotels, many of them centuries old, are internationally recognized as being among the world's finest. For more information and new openings, visit theluxurycollection.com or follow Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The Luxury Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy™, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

