The Luxury Collection Debuts In Spain's Enthralling Capital

MADRID, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxury Collection Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, has announced the opening of Santo Mauro, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Madrid, marking The Luxury Collection's debut in the fabled city.

Santo Mauro, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Madrid

Located in the traditional aristocratic district of Chamberí, the hotel serves as a gateway to Madrid's most exciting and desirable experiences and is just steps away from an array of cultural attractions, including the Sorolla Museum, charming flamenco shows at the Teatros del Canal and Andén 0 Metro Station, an exhibition space in a restored tube station. The historic building, with an intriguing past dating back to the 18th century, served as the former residence of the Duke of Santo Mauro.

An emblematic oasis in the heart of Madrid, the guestrooms, public areas, restaurants, and gardens have all undergone a thoughtful renovation. The property consists of three buildings surrounded by pristine gardens with centuries-old chestnut trees, all of which can be admired from the hotel's enchanting garden terrace. Adorned with elegant custom furniture and art pieces, the 49-guestroom property features 10 magnificent suites offering select outdoor balconies overlooking the hotel's lush greenery.

Elevated Palatial Interiors

At the helm of the transformation, renowned interior designer Lorenzo Castillo, ensured the next chapter of the building's journey honored its Spanish heritage through stunning décor that reflects the hotel's remarkable location in the heart of Madrid. Guests residing at the hotel will enthralled by the opulent, clean design details as each renovated space provokes a sense of unparalleled authenticity.

The guestrooms have been refreshed with natural materials such as stone, marble and wood. Furnishings of plush leather, midnight blue velvet and silk have been introduced to bring a modern but elegant feel to the renovated palace. A color palette of neutral earthy tones ensures a balance between traditional warmth and add a modern touch throughout the palatial guestrooms and suites.

Steeped in history, the hotel's interiors evoke that of a Spanish noble house of the 18th century, which often saw styles of design collide. Eras effortlessly coexist, from the Georgian English Library complete with warm oak shelving, vibrant green and gold velvets to The Chinese Lounge displaying a graceful mix of oriental influences, with wall coverings and fabrics in different rich chinoiserie patterns. Sophisticated tones of black and gold lacquered furniture and Qing Dynasty portraits adorn the walls throughout the property nodding to the decorative taste of the building's illustrious past owners.

"Madrid is simultaneously a spirited, modern metropolis and a place of discovery imbued with the rich history of the Spanish capital," said Philipp Weghmann, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, The Luxury Collection. "The destination is a natural fit for The Luxury Collection and our global explorers who seek immersive cultural experiences, and we cannot wait to welcome them at Santo Mauro, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Madrid."

A True Epicurean Destination

A city of grand gastronomic culture, the hotel introduces acclaimed Chef Rafael Peña, who has honed his skills in some of the world's best kitchens and owns his own popular restaurant, Gresca, in Barcelona. Rafael will take over the culinary concept at La Biblioteca and El Jardin and present menus inspired by the meals of noble houses with sensational tasting menus and dedicated offerings for the Spanish ritual of late breakfast and the afternoon snack 'La Merienda'. As the name hints, La Biblioteca is home to treasured books and antiques, providing an inviting atmosphere of effortless sophistication to serve couples, families, friends, and groups alike.

Those looking for a more relaxed dining experience can unwind in El Jardin, the garden of Santo Mauro, which offers a stunning, new outdoor terrace. For after dinner drinks, El Bar is the perfect spot to seek out serving cocktails and snacks designed to perfectly pair with each drink.

Wellness and Relaxation

This tranquil escape from the city comes complete with an indoor pool, perfect for those who want to unwind after a day of exploring Madrid's bustling center. A new spa and fitness area will debut as a part of the second phase of the renovations which is set to commence in summer 2022.

Exceptional Meeting and Event Spaces

With the hotel's grand architecture providing the perfect backdrop, Santo Mauro is poised to welcome all occasions from business meetings to special events with seven spaces to choose from. A part-outdoor event space is also set to be revealed in summer 2022.

