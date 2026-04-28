The Luxury Collection Debuts on Rhodes with the Opening of Amoh, a Luxury Collection Resort, Rhodes

Set on a secluded peninsula near Lindos, the resort introduces a new chapter of refined island living in Greece's Dodecanese archipelago.

BETHESDA, Md., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxury Collection announces the opening of Amoh, a Luxury Collection Resort, Rhodes, marking the brand's arrival on the storied Greek island. Poised above the Mediterranean Sea, Amoh, a Luxury Collection Resort, Rhodes welcomes global explorers to a destination shaped by epicurean experiences, wellness, and cultural immersion. Set along Kavos Beach in Pefki, just moments from the ancient town of Lindos, the hotel emerges from a landscape where layers of history are etched into the coastline, bordered by a Hellenistic-Roman limestone quarry that anchors the resort in its archaeological past. The hotel's design, curated by the award-winning London design firm Studio Lost, is deeply informed by Greece's enduring stonework traditions and artisanal craftsmanship, as well as its ever-changing movement of the surrounding sea. A restrained palette of minerals and tactile materials unfolds throughout the resort, while sculptural stone elements and artworks sourced from the nearby ancient quarry offer a quiet homage to the island's heritage.

Amoh, a Luxury Collection Resort, Rhodes

"The opening of this resort marks a meaningful moment for The Luxury Collection as we continue to deepen our relationship with Greece through destinations that are rich in history, culture, and sense of place," said Bruce Rohr, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, The Luxury Collection. "Rhodes is an island shaped by centuries of cultural exchange, and this resort allows us to introduce global explorers to a more secluded and quietly powerful expression of that layered heritage. As our portfolio across Greece continues to expand, each property plays a distinct role – together forming a collection that invites travelers to experience the country not as a single destination, but as a mosaic of remarkable islands, landscapes, and cultures."

A Refined Expression of Greek Island Living: Suites, Private Pools & Endless Aegean Horizons

The resort features 197 thoughtfully designed rooms and suites, including sweeping sea-view accommodations and private pool retreats. Each space is conceived as a contemporary interpretation of Greek island living, subtly referencing ancient myths and the island's maritime legacy through refined materials and design details. The Rhoda Presidential Suite stands as the resort's most elevated expression, offering a separate living room and bedroom, an expansive private terrace, and direct access to a private pool – crafted for those seeking the utmost sense of seclusion and space.

Two exclusive sandy beaches – Kavos Beach and Kymata Beach – extend the experience to the water's edge, each offering tranquil moments of repose across elevated terraces overlooking the Aegean, and both accessible on foot from the heart of the resort.

Epicurean Journeys: Where Craft Meets Cuisine

The resort's culinary offerings unfold across eight distinctive restaurants and bars, each conceived as an expression of place, craft, and creative perspective. Menus celebrate seasonal, high-quality ingredients, thoughtfully balancing time-honored traditions with a refined, contemporary sensibility.

Lithos Main Restaurant, the property's signature restaurant, presents a European culinary narrative infused with Mediterranean flair, while Cava di Pietra Italian Restaurant honors the enduring simplicity of Italian classics in an open-air setting inspired by convivial island dining. Glaze Meat Restaurant places a focused emphasis on premium cuts, elevating each through technique and depth of flavor, while Kymata Seafood Restaurant reimagines Greek seafood through a modern lens, transforming Aegean ingredients into a thoughtfully curated epicurean journey.

For lighter bites throughout the day, The AMOH Lounge and Isle Pool Bar offer a relaxed yet polished setting for classic and international dishes alongside expertly crafted cocktails, while AMOHNITE Beach Bar invites guests to linger seaside from morning through sunset, just steps away from the water's edge. For a sweet treat, Oniro Patisserie showcases artisanal Greek pastries and ice creams, rooted in local tradition and craftsmanship.

Beyond the table, guests can also engage more deeply with Rhodes' cultural tapestry through local immersive experiences, including some of the brand's signature Epicurean Moments with a daily Olive Grove Experience, where guests sample six infused olive varieties, and a weekly Sunset Aperitivo, featuring Greek small bites shared around the firepit at sunset.

Elispa & the Art of Movement

Wellness unfolds as a considered, elemental journey at Elispa, the resort's signature spa, where ritual and relaxation converge through the time-honored natural Greek ingredients, including olive oil, fresh orange extracts, Cretan raki, mineral salts, and wild herbs. Inspired by the infinite curves found in nature, Elispa's philosophy is guided by the four elements – Earth, Water, Air and Fire – each shaping bespoke spa journeys designed to restore balance and vitality.

Facilities include six serene treatment rooms, alongside a steam bath, sauna, and dedicated hair and nail salon, creating a holistic sanctuary for renewal. These offerings are complemented by a 220-square-meter Technogym fitness center, featuring a Reformer Pilates equipment with virtual training, as well as outdoor tennis courts and expansive indoor and outdoor swimming pools that extend the experience into the surrounding landscape.

"Amoh, a Luxury Collection Resort, Rhodes will offer Global Explorers an authentic escape amidst the unspoiled natural beauty of this secluded Peninsula," says Helen Leighton, Vice President, Luxury Brands, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. "The property strengthens our incredible Luxury Collection portfolio across Greece, which stretches from Athens to Santorini, Mykonos, Crete and Paros."

For more information or to book a stay, please visit Amoh, a Luxury Collection Resort, Rhodes.

ABOUT THE LUXURY COLLECTION HOTELS & RESORTS

The Luxury Collection® is comprised of world-renowned hotels and resorts offering unique, authentic experiences that evoke lasting, treasured memories. For the global explorer, The Luxury Collection offers a gateway to the world's most exciting and desirable destinations. Each hotel and resort are a unique and cherished expression of its location; a portal to the destination's charms and treasures. Originated in 1906 under the CIGA® brand as a collection of Europe's most celebrated and iconic properties, today The Luxury Collection brand is a glittering ensemble of over 130 of the world's finest hotels and resorts in 42 countries and territories. All of these hotels, many of them centuries old, are internationally recognized as being among the world's finest. For more information and new openings, visit theluxurycollection.com or follow Instagram and Facebook. The Luxury Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.