THE LUXURY COLLECTION MAKES ITS GRAND DEBUT IN GERMANY WITH THE OPENING OF KOENIGSHOF, A LUXURY COLLECTION HOTEL, MUNICH

Embracing the city's rich heritage and vibrant culture, Koenigshof, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Munich offers an unparalleled blend of luxury hospitality and local authenticity

MUNICH, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxury Collection, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announces the highly anticipated opening of Koenigshof, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Munich. Situated in the heart of Munich's historical "Stachus" Square, this property marks The Luxury Collection brand's debut in Germany. Designed by internationally acclaimed architects Nieto Sobejano, the hotel captures the timeless sophistication and attitude of Munich with a new, contemporary design, which beautifully embodies the city's rich stories and culture, offering unique, transformative experiences in the Bavarian capital.

"The opening of Koenigshof, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Munich signifies a significant milestone for the brand as it will be The Luxury Collection's foray into Germany - a vibrant and enticing destination for luxury travel," said Philipp Weghmann, Vice President and Global Brand Leader of The Luxury Collection. "This property marks a fitting entrance, embodying the tapestry of the country's cosmopolitan culture. By introducing the brand's unique ethos and enriching experiences to the exceptional city of Munich, this property is poised to offer guests an unparalleled blend of luxury hospitality and local flair."

At the helm of the transformation, Nieto Sobejano Architects and Landau + Kindelbacher ensured that this next chapter of the historic building's heritage is honored, while reinterpreting the sense of luxury in a modern way. Upon arrival, guests are welcomed into a breathtaking, spacious atrium introducing the hotel's design concept of "Stachus Serenity", reflecting individuality and local connectivity. Through the implementation of louvered structures and large, gold-colored walls, the architectural approach was to open the facade towards the "Stachus" square and establish a connection between the interior and exterior of the hotel, creating a luxury urban retreat.

"Munich is one of Europe's most dynamic and artistic cities, steeped in history, making it a natural fit for The Luxury Collection - a brand renowned for celebrating authenticity and delivering indigenous hotel experiences," said Helen Leighton, Vice President, Luxury Brands, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. "Located in the heart of the city, Koenigshof, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Munich opens with contemporary design, impeccable service, and an array of epicurean experiences. We are thrilled to bring the next level of luxury hospitality to Germany and look forward to welcoming global explorers as they unlock this enchanting destination."

Inside the hotel, art plays a key role as part of the guest experience – reflecting the history of the House of Wittelsbach, the former Bavarian ruling family, who were enthusiastic art collectors in the 16th century. The aim of the Koenigshof, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Munich is to seamlessly blend Bavaria's rich tradition of art collecting with the city's current passion for fine art. The art on display in the hotel represents national and internationally renowned artists such as Joseph Beuys, Christo und Jeanne-Claude, and David John Flynn among many others, complementing the hotel's architecture and interior design.

The hotel features 106 artfully appointed guestrooms and suites, showcasing modern luxury with a sophisticated blend of spectacular interiors, curated artworks from local Bavarian artists, and state-of-the-art technology. Creating a sanctuary amidst the city's hustle and bustle, the guestrooms feature dark wood-paneled walls, neutral-toned fabrics, and views of stunning cityscapes through floor-to-ceiling windows. Reflecting the cultured personality that defines Munich's spirit, all guestrooms feature a touch of local charm, such as welcome cards illustrated by Munich designer Alexandra von Frankenberg, a custom Koenigshof fragrance, and a bespoke "Munich Serenity" tea made exclusively for the hotel in collaboration with Samova Tea, blending more than twelve local herbs. Ensuring a seamless stay, the guestrooms offer an array of luxurious amenities including Byredo toiletries, Nespresso machines, Dyson Supersonic hairdryers, and Bose Bluetooth speakers.

Koenigshof's crowning jewel is the 250-square-metre split-level Presidential Suite on the eighth and ninth floor offering an ultimate luxury experience. As the largest hotel suite in the city, it boasts a private sauna and a pool with breathtaking city views. The pool features a counter-current system and seating surfaces with massage jets. A private spa offers high-quality spa products, a relaxation area and lounge with a Smart TV, and a curated room service menu for complete relaxation.

Guaranteeing an epicurean delight, Koenigshof is home of three distinctive destinations including signature restaurant GRETA OTO Munich, located on the ninth floor offering panoramic views of the city. This vibrant Latin American restaurant, under the helm of renowned Peruvian chef Michael Cánepa, is set to be the city's newest social hotspot, with an innovative menu that will engage the senses. On the weekend, the restaurant and bar transition into a club-like atmosphere where guests can enjoy exceptional Amazonian cocktails in the adjacent bar or on the rooftop terrace. In contrast, The Green is a serene lounge serving local delicacies including the specially crafted Koenigshof tea and the extravagant "Koenigshof-Torte", a tribute to the world-famous Bavarian "Prinzregententorte" with a unique design mirroring the hotel's architectural exterior. The Gold lounge will provide a tranquil, residential-style space on the third floor to unwind with a curated selection of books and artwork that showcase Munich's unique personality as one of the most historic cultural locations in Europe. Complete with an outdoor terrace and breathtaking views of the city and the Bavarian Alps, from here guests can savor the special edition Koenigshof Bellini made with mountain peach puree, lemon oil produced from Amalfi Coast lemons, and topped up with Ruinart Brut Champagne.

For private events, The View on the ninth floor accommodates up to 50 guests, featuring a private bar, lounge, and terrace access with stunning city and mountain views. Equipped with the latest AV technology, the space is complemented by culinary offerings from GRETA OTO. Intimate gatherings with up to 12 guests can take advantage of The Studio on the third floor and enjoy the moment with a private bar.

Koenigshof, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Munich offers global explorers a unique and authentic experience of the city through locally inspired design, epicurean moments, and opportunities to discover the destination. Signature guest experiences will include guided tours of the city to discover Munich's Gemuetlichkeit, a state of warmth, friendliness, and good cheer. Accompanied by the concierge, guests can visit the famous Viktualienmarkt. Originally a farmers' market, today it is a place where gourmands can sample traditional Bavarian products and exclusive local foods, as well as take home stories and insider tips from the concierge.

