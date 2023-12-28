The Magic of Christmas Abounds at Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast

News provided by

Watercrest Senior Living Group

28 Dec, 2023, 17:30 ET

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The twinkling of lights and aromas of holiday baking filled the air as family and friends gathered to celebrate the season at Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast. Thanks to the involvement of numerous community partners, the halls were adorned with beautifully decorated Christmas trees, each boasting a different theme and colored ornaments for their annual Festival of Trees event.

The joyful mood radiated as residents laughed while creatively decorating gingerbread houses. They snacked upon traditional holiday treats and sang along to their favorite Christmas carols. Each guest enjoyed strolling the community halls to vote for their favorite Christmas tree, donated by community partners Halifax Health, Gentiva, H2Health, Balanced Wellbeing, Allcare Transport, Home Instead, and Golden Feet Podiatry.

Celebrating the holidays with traditional sights, sounds, and smells is all part of Watercrest Senior Living's signature programming for seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. Honoring treasured memories and beloved holidays sparks memories and instills joy, purpose, and personal connection amongst residents, associates, and family members.

Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast is an award-winning memory care community operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group. Market Street Palm Coast was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2022-23 Best Memory Care Community and reached 100% resident occupancy in 2023. The community offers world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia. Market Street Palm Coast is conveniently located at 2 Corporate Drive in Palm Coast, Fla. For information, please call 386-388-7495.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group
Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

Also from this source

Watercrest Welcomes Diana Chavis as Executive Director of Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care

Watercrest Welcomes Diana Chavis as Executive Director of Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care

Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly welcomes Diana Chavis as executive director of Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care in...
Market Street East Lake Chef Louis Neese Demonstrates Culinary Expertise at Executive Chef Competition

Market Street East Lake Chef Louis Neese Demonstrates Culinary Expertise at Executive Chef Competition

A day of culinary excellence was celebrated as the Executive Chefs and leadership of Watercrest Senior Living and Market Street Memory Care...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Image1

Senior Citizens

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.