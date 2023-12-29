The Magic of Christmas is Abundant at Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The magic of the holidays was in full effect all month at Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care in Columbia, SC. Residents enjoyed unique community outings, sampled their favorite sweet treats, and delighted in the twinkling of Christmas trees decking the halls of their luxury senior living community.

In the days leading up to Christmas, residents traveled to the Nickelodeon theater for a special viewing of the heartwarming, Watercrest-sponsored film, "Forgetting Christmas" which brought smiles and joy to the entire audience. Another uplifting outing was the exuberant Christmas pageant at First Baptist Church of Columbia where the rich music and brilliant lights exhilarated the crowd.

Thanks to the participation of numerous community partners, Watercrest Columbia was transformed into a winter wonderland with sparkling Christmas trees lighting the hallways throughout the community. The Festival of Trees boasted a variety of themed trees for residents to enjoy daily and share with family and friends at their holiday brunch and Christmas gatherings.

Celebrating the holidays with traditional sights, sounds, and smells from twinkling Christmas trees to warmly-baked sugar cookies is all part of Watercrest Senior Living's signature programming. Honoring treasured memories and beloved holidays instills joy, purpose, and personal connection amongst residents, associates, and family members.

Watercrest Columbia is a signature product by Watercrest Senior Living offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities and world-class care. Residents enjoy aquatic therapy in the resort-style pool, pampering in elegant Spa W, savoring private label Watercrest wines at the wine bistro, and relishing the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room. Designed by LifeBUILT Architecture, Watercrest Columbia includes a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

Ideally located at 1951 Clemson Road, Watercrest Columbia is one of two joint venture development projects between Watercrest Senior Living Group and equity partner, Titan Development. For community information, or to schedule a tour call 803-882-3350.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group
Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

