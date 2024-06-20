The Magic of Rain: 5 Reasons to Visit Costa Rica during the Green Season

Marriott International recommends how to get the most of your trip during the Green Season

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First of all, if we propose you to go sightseeing during the rainy season, does it sound like a good plan? Wait until we tell you what happens in Costa Rica before you respond.

Costa Rica Costa Rica

The rains in Costa Rica unleash a natural spectacle that turns the country into a paradise for wildlife enthusiasts, with a captivating green predominating in the landscapes, accented by multicolored flowers. Because of this scenery, and as an initiative of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute, the rainy season has been promoted for some years now as the Green Season, which lasts from May to November throughout the country, except in the Caribbean.

The term aims to encourage travelers to discover the magic that rain can bring. While there may be days of heavy rainfall during this period, it generally doesn't occur for several consecutive days. Additionally, the rains usually occur in the afternoons or evenings, allowing travelers to explore and engage in various activities according to their interests.

Moreover, prices for hotels, tours, transportation, and other tourist services tend to be more competitive compared to the dry season. In this way, travelers can enjoy the incredible experiences offered by hotels in the Greater Metropolitan Area, the Central Pacific, and Guanacaste.

If you still need more inspiration, here are five reasons to encourage you to discover Costa Rica during the Green Season:

Nature in its Splendor: During the rainy season, Costa Rica transforms into a true tropical paradise with its lively rainforests. It's the best time for ecotourism enthusiasts, as the lush vegetation attracts an impressive variety of birds, monkeys, sloths, and other animals. If you're a photography fan, you'll find breathtaking landscapes with full-flowing waterfalls and winding rivers. Fewer Tourists: Traveling outside the high season allows you to enjoy popular attractions like the Manuel Antonio National Park and the Monteverde Reserve more peacefully, without the long lines typical of the dry months. This will allow you a quieter exploration and the opportunity to enjoy nature without rushing or crowds. Local Festivities: The rainy season coincides with vibrant celebrations such as Guanacaste Annexation Day on July 25th and Independence Day in September. These events will offer you the opportunity to immerse yourself in the local culture through parades, live music, folkloric dances and traditional foods, providing a unique and authentic perspective of life in Costa Rica . Rainy Adventures: For adrenaline lovers, the rainy season is ideal for water sports such as rafting, as rivers reach optimal levels. Canopy tours are also more thrilling, with dense fog and rain adding a mystical element to the experience of sliding down cables between ancient treetops. A Closer Look at Marine Life: Two fascinating events stand out during this period. On the one hand, turtle nesting and hatching occurs more frequently on Pacific beaches, such as the Olive Ridley Sea turtle, which often visits beaches like Corozalito, especially during the rainy season from June to July. On the other hand, the humpback whale watching season in the Pacific coast of Costa Rica is usually between the months of July and November. During this time, humpback whales migrate from the southern hemisphere to the warm Costa Rican waters to breed and give birth. Popular spots for humpback whale watching include the Osa Peninsula, Bahía Ballena, and Ballena Marine National Park.

Where to Stay

AC Hotel San José Escazú

AC Hotel Heredia Belén

Aloft San José

City Express by Marriott San José Costa Rica

Costa Rica Marriott Hacienda Belén

Courtyard by Marriott San José Airport Alajuela

Courtyard by Marriott San José Escazú

Delta by Marriott San José Aurola

El Mangroove, Autograph Collection

Fairfield by Marriott San José Airport Alajuela

Hotel Punta Islita, Autograph Collection

JW Marriott Guanacaste

Los Sueños Marriott Ocean & Golf Resort

& Golf Resort Planet Hollywood Costa Rica, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

Residence Inn San José Escazú

The Westin Reserva Conchal, an All-Inclusive Golf Resort & Spa

W Costa Rica – Reserva Conchal

Media Contact:

Zasha Perez Gallardo

[email protected]

SOURCE Marriott International