The Make America Healthy Again Platform Becomes a Unifying Force Behind Independent Voters and Democrats Who Are Shifting to Trump

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Make America Healthy Again platform is gaining traction as a unifying force, bringing Independent voters who support Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and care about securing a healthier future for our children to former President Trump's side to help deliver a Trump victory in November.

The MAHA Alliance, led by the battle-tested senior leadership from the Kennedy campaign, is continuing to target the critical 2 to 5% of undecided voters who will determine the outcome of what is shaping up to be one of the closest presidential elections in US history, working to ensure that this key cohort will back Trump through Election Day through a mix of strategic ad campaigns and pivotal voter mobilization efforts in key battleground swing states and counties.

"The MAHA Alliance's latest ad highlights how American corporations are poisoning our children with toxic ingredients, contributing to the reality that America is now the sickest industrialized nation in the world, where over 50% of American children suffer from at least one chronic health condition, according to the CDC," said Del Bigtree, the CEO of the MAHA Alliance and the former Communications Director for the Kennedy campaign.

"We were pleased to see the most recent survey by American Values 2024 and John Zogby Strategies which shows that Trump holds a 22-point lead over Harris among Kennedy's supporters, however in an election like this where the overall polling shows how tight of a contest we're in, there is absolutely no slowing down and the MAHA Alliance will continue to do everything it can to earn and energize Kennedy supporters to vote Trump," Bigtree continued. "The health and well-being of America's children is the uniting issue of our time, however only President Trump, through his powerful alliance with Kennedy, has shown that putting public health over corporate influence, and eliminating the undue power that corporations hold over our bodies and our health agencies will become a national priority when elected to office. Americans need to understand that the alliance between these two dynamic leaders has created an unprecedented opportunity to end the chronic disease epidemic and restore the physical, economic, and constitutional health of the United States by casting their vote for former President Trump this November," he said.

America's Health Crisis

Chronic Conditions

An increasing proportion of people in America are dealing with multiple chronic conditions; 42% have 2 or more, and 12% have at least 5 (CDC, 2024).

Increase in Cancer Rate

Young adult cancers are up 79%.

Mental Health Crisis

1 in 4 American women are on antidepressant medication, 40% of teens have a mental health diagnosis, and over half a million children are taking SSRIs.

Spike In Illness Rate

In the 1980s, the chronic illness rate in America was just 23%. Now it is nearing 60%. This marks the greatest decline in public health in recorded history.

The financial burden due to America's health crisis is immense. The U.S. currently spends $4.3 trillion annually on healthcare—more than four times the amount spent on military defense. A staggering 90% of the U.S.'s healthcare cost is linked to managing chronic diseases, and medical care costs are the leading cause of bankruptcy in the U.S., accounting for about 60% of cases. 50% of the 60% of those are due to chronic illness care.

"The MAHA Alliance is proud to prioritize the well-being of Americans – including most importantly our children and young people – who are falling victim to the chronic disease epidemic in our country. We're committed to re-electing President Trump and an administration that will tackle the root causes of chronic disease, hold powerful corporations accountable, and protect the fundamental freedoms that define our democracy," said Brigid Rasmussen, COO of the MAHA Alliance and the former chief of staff for the Kennedy campaign.

