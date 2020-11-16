The Maker of Quilted Northern® Partners with Arbor Day Foundation® to Plant Two Million Trees Across U.S. by End of 2021

What makes the newly reimagined Quilted Northern Ultra Soft & Strong ® bath tissue sustainable? For starters, trees are from well-managed Forest Stewardship Council ® (FSC ® -C108208) certified forests and other responsible sources. Secondly, proprietary technology ensures efficient energy and water usage during the manufacturing process. And finally, three trees are planted for every one used to make the product.

The Quilted Northern® team has partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation® in order to help bring this "three trees planted for every one used" promise to life. Two of the three trees are planted through the Arbor Day Foundation® and one is planted by Georgia-Pacific's suppliers. By the end of 2021, over two million trees will be planted across the U.S. through the partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation®, with more plantings to come in future years. The plantings vary in location, but will be reserved specifically for forest restoration efforts in the U.S., and will not include areas such as tree farms.

"Consumers today often believe they have to choose between bath tissue products that are either comfortable or sustainable, and we don't think they should have to choose," said Vivek Joshi, General Manager of Retail Bath Tissue at Georgia-Pacific. "When we decided to relaunch the Quilted Northern Ultra Soft & Strong® sub-brand, our vision was to produce the same comfortable bath tissue our consumers know and love, but to do so in way that ensures they can feel good about purchasing a product that's made with the environment in mind. While we are the experts when it comes to developing a more energy and water-efficient manufacturing process, for the tree plantings it was important to us to work with experts like the Arbor Day Foundation® who can help ensure that the plantings are done in the appropriate areas and are well taken care of at the proper stages for healthy forest rehabilitation."

"It's incredible what we're able to accomplish when a major corporation like Georgia-Pacific and a nature conservation organization like the Arbor Day Foundation® put our heads together," said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation®. "We are grateful to partners like Georgia-Pacific who are committed to sustainable forestry, and are also taking action to help replant and restore the critical watersheds, reinstate habitats for threatened and at-risk wildlife species and replant trees in forests where natural regeneration will not occur."

From sourcing raw materials to manufacturing and shipping products, sustainability is at the heart of Georgia-Pacific's practices. As an example, the company continues its work to protect forests with high conservation value, including a decade-long effort to map 6.6 million acres of endangered forests and special areas in the 19 states where it sources wood. The company also has set aside more than 7,400 acres on its properties for planting vulnerable tree species such as Longleaf Pine and American Chestnut that are critical wildlife habitats.

Visit www.QuiltedNorthern.com for more product and availability information on Quilted Northern Ultra Soft & Strong® and www.gp.com/sustainability to learn more about Georgia-Pacific's sustainable practices.

About Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related chemicals. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Sparkle®, and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs more than 30,000 people directly and creates approximately 89,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us. For news, visit: gp.com/news.

About Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters, and valued partners. During the last 45 years, more than 300 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to help others understand and use trees as a solution to many of the global issues we face today, including air quality, water quality, climate change, deforestation, poverty and hunger.



As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

