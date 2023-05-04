The Makers Hub Prepares to Open a Tool Lending Library with a Generous Donation from CRAFTSMAN®

GREATER COMPTON AREA, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Makers Hub, a local non-profit organization focused on providing affordable and accessible resources to the Greater Compton Area through the establishment of a makerspace, announced today that it has received a significant tools and storage systems donation from Stanley Black & Decker's iconic CRAFTSMAN® brand in support of the grand opening of the Compton Tool Library (CTL) this Summer.

A delivery truck filled with CRAFTSMAN tools was donated to The Makers Hub located in Compton, California.

The Compton Tool Library will allow community members to affordably borrow tools and equipment for a variety of projects including entrepreneurial efforts, gardening, home repairs, learning trades and DIY projects. This initiative is part of The Makers Hub's ongoing efforts to promote sustainable living practices through a circular economy and reduce waste by encouraging resource sharing.

"We are incredibly grateful to CRAFTSMAN for their generous donation. At The Makers Hub, we're committed to listening to the community and letting their voices guide our work," said The Makers Hub Founder, Adrianne Ferree. "We can't wait to open the Compton Tool Library and with this donation, we're going to be able to offer even more to the community!"

CRAFTSMAN's donation included a variety of tools, including power tools, hand tools, storage systems and outdoor equipment that will contribute to the upcoming tool drive in May. These tools will be available for community members to borrow. The Makers Hub will also offer workshops and training sessions to help residents to learn how to repair and make things while promoting safe and effective use of the equipment.

"At CRAFTSMAN, we believe in the power of community and are proud to support The Makers Hub and the opening of the Compton Tool Library," said Tabata Gomez, Chief Marketing Officer of Tools & Outdoor at Stanley Black & Decker. "We hope our donation will empower local residents to pursue their passions, learn new skills, and create something they're proud of."

In 2022, The Makers Hub spent a lot of time in the Compton community providing tools for, participating in, and hosting revitalization projects within the Greater Compton Area. In conversations with residents throughout all community projects in 2022 one thing was made clear: the need for access to the right tools in order to empower them to address the issues they face with their aging homes. As published in February of 2020 by the City of Compton in its 2013-2021 Housing Element Update, "Housing over 30 years of age needs some form of major rehabilitation." The report also states that, "a vast majority (95%) of the City's housing stock [was] built prior to 2000," meaning that almost every housing structure in the city likely needs major rehabilitation. With this knowledge, The Makers Hub decided the first step in the path to establishing the community's makerspace was to create the Compton Tool Library.

A tool lending library will be a game-changer for the community by providing access to tools and equipment. This will help residents save on costly repairs and renovations by doing it themselves. This not only saves money but also empowers individuals to take control of their own home maintenance. Additionally, a tool lending library fosters a sense of community by bringing people together to share resources and knowledge. This can help to build stronger bonds and support networks within the community, ultimately leading to a more resilient and connected neighborhood.

For more information, you can visit The Makers Hub's website or contact The Makers Hub directly via email at [email protected] .

About The Makers Hub

The Makers Hub is a 501(c)(3) organization on a mission to create a community Makerspace in the Greater Compton Area, with equal access to tools, workshops, technology, and resources to inspire creativity, facilitate lifelong learning, and provide inclusive and equitable opportunities for all. After spending significant time in the community, the first component of our makerspace in Compton will be a Tool Lending Library, opening late Summer of 2023.

About CRAFTSMAN®

CRAFTSMAN® is an American icon that homeowners, home builders, auto enthusiasts and master mechanics have trusted since 1927 – and today's CRAFTSMAN® continues that legacy. With a focus on reliable, high-performance tools, storage and equipment, CRAFTSMAN® has revived its long-established pride in superior quality. Now it's easier than ever to get the tools trusted for generations at more places than ever. For more information visit www.craftsman.com or follow CRAFTSMAN® on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

