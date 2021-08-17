The Makers of Happy Little Plants® Brand Launch Plant-Based Pepperoni Style Topping

"Our team worked closely with pizzerias, chefs, foodservice operators and pizza experts to develop a plant-based pepperoni style topping that cooks and tastes exactly like traditional pepperoni," said Anthony Panichelli, foodservice pizza toppings brand manager at Hormel Foods. "Chefs and restaurateurs are very aware of today's dynamic food landscape and consumers' desire to add more plant-based foods to their diets. The new Happy Little Plants ® brand pepperoni style topping was developed with foodservice operators to ensure pizzeria-level taste, convenience and quality, so much so, that many people may have a hard time tasting the difference between Happy Little Plants ® brand pepperoni style topping and traditional pepperoni."

Over the coming weeks and months, the new Happy Little Plants® brand pepperoni style topping will be hitting pizzeria menus across the country.

Additionally, the Happy Little Plants® brand pepperoni style topping will be showcased at the upcoming Pizza Expo in Las Vegas for foodservice operators and restaurant owners everywhere. Be sure to stop by booth #753 for a plant-based pepperoni experience that is sure to leave you wanting more.

For more information on the Happy Little Plants® brand, please visit www.facebook.com/HappyLittlePlantsBrand, www.instagram.com/happylittleplantsbrand, or www.happylittleplants.com.

*based on latest 52-week IRI data

ABOUT THE HAPPY LITTLE PLANTS® BRAND

The Happy Little Plants® brand was introduced by Hormel Foods in 2019 and celebrates the power of plant protein while offering a great tasting solution for people looking to add more plant-based food into their diet. The Happy Little Plants® brand proudly supports the efforts of the National Young Farmers Coalition to help the next generation of farmers reshaping the country's agriculture systems. For more information about the Happy Little Plants® brand, please visit www.happylittleplants.com.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for 12 years, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

