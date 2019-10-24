The Makers Of Hormel® Chili Announce Custom Cleat Activation With Star Wide Receiver Adam Thielen To Help Raise Awareness For Childhood Hunger In Minnesota

The custom cleats predominantly feature the stat "1 in 8" to represent the more than 163,000 children in the state who are affected by hunger*. While Adam won't physically be able to play this Thursday, Hormel Foods knows that he would not want that to impact the work we are doing with Second Harvest Heartland to combat childhood hunger. Hormel Foods will donate 8,000 cans of Hormel® Chili which will directly impact 6,000 Minnesota families.

The custom cleat partnership is a component of the company's season-long Thursdays with Thielen campaign, which showcases a variety of team-inspired recipes that were created to remind families of the many uses of Hormel® Chili for game day snacks, tailgating and everyday meals.

Throughout the season, Hormel Foods has donated one yard of Hormel® Chili to Second Harvest Heartland in the Twin Cities for every yard Thielen gained on the field. To date, Thielen has totaled 392 yards, resulting in a donation of 3,136 15-oz. cans of Hormel® Chili or 2,352 meals to Second Harvest Heartland to feed our hungry neighbors.

"While I'm disappointed I won't be able to take the field with my teammates on Thursday, I'm still very proud to continue my partnership with Hormel® Chili and thank them for stepping up by donating enough chili for 6,000 meals to give to hungry families in the Twin Cities," said Thielen. "I'm humbled to be part of a program that has now given more than 8,000 meals this season, and look forward to getting back on the field soon so we can keep adding to that total."

"We are so excited to build upon our partnership with the Thielen family and Hormel Foods on this unique campaign where Adam's custom cleats will help raise awareness of hunger in our state, and his on-field play will help feed the more than half a million Minnesotans who face hunger every day," says Allison O'Toole, CEO, Second Harvest Heartland. "We also appreciate Hormel Foods stepping up and making a very generous contribution of 6,000 meals this week alone which will go a long way towards helping the cause."

The cleats were created by Dan Gamache, a renowned sneaker artist and founder of Mache Custom Kicks who regularly works with superstar athletes spanning all sports. The shoes will be auctioned off later this year by Second Harvest Heartland to continue to support its mission of helping children, families and neighbors facing hunger in the heartland.

For additional information on Hormel® Chili and the Thursdays with Thielen campaign, visit www.hormel.com/brands/hormelchili.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

About Second Harvest Heartland

Second Harvest Heartland is one of the largest, most efficient and most innovative hunger relief organizations in the nation. In close partnership with more than 1,000 food shelves, food pantries and other meal programs, Second Harvest Heartland helps the one in 11 people in Minnesota and western Wisconsin who face hunger every day. On average, 74 percent of food our partner agencies distribute comes from Second Harvest Heartland. In 2018, Second Harvest Heartland helped provide a record of nearly 89 million meals to more than a half million people. We will continue to leverage our unique position in the emergency food chain to advocate, educate and provide food until everyone in our service area has what they need to thrive. For more information, visit 2harvest.org or call 651.484.5117.

Contact: Brian Olson

507-437-5345

media@hormel.com

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

