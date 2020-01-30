The Makers Of Hormel® Chili Announce Limited-Edition Miami-Inspired Can To Help Raise Awareness For Childhood Hunger

The label, which will appear on 15-ounce Hormel® Chili No Bean cans in select markets leading up to the big game, represents the culmination of a season-long Thursdays with Thielen campaign where the brand partnered with star wide receiver Adam Thielen. The limited-edition label also represents the first time the brand has shifted away from its conventional yellow, orange and red color scheme on its Hormel® Chili No Bean variety in more than 80 years.

During the campaign, Hormel Foods donated Hormel® Chili to Second Harvest Heartland in the Twin Cities for every yard Thielen gained on the field. Throughout the regular season and the playoffs, Hormel Foods donated 20,000 cans of Hormel® Chili – an equivalent to more than 15,000 meals – to Second Harvest Heartland to feed our hungry neighbors.

"While my family and I are huge fans of Hormel® Chili, my favorite part of the Thursdays with Thielen campaign was the philanthropic tie where Hormel Foods donated a yard of chili – or eight 15-ounce cans – to our local food bank for every yard I gained on the field," said Thielen. "Unfortunately I missed some time this year due to injury, but I couldn't be more excited that the brand team stepped up and still donated 2,500 yards of Hormel® Chili – or enough to feed more than 15,000 kids in need."

"It has been a pleasure partnering with Adam Thielen to help us showcase the versatility and excitement that Hormel® Chili can bring to your family's table," said Sarah Johnson, Hormel® Chili brand manager. "Adam has been the ideal ambassador for our brand, as well as a huge advocate for childhood hunger in our community. We are excited to wrap up the Thursdays with Thielen campaign by announcing a limited-edition can design to further raise awareness of childhood hunger and our partnership with Second Harvest Heartland throughout the season."

In addition to the limited-edition can design, the Thursdays with Thielen campaign included custom cleats designed by renowned artist Dan Gamache to raise awareness for the 1 in 8 children in Minnesota who struggles with hunger. The campaign also mirrored the Thursday night schedule by showcasing a variety of team-inspired recipes created to remind families of the many uses of Hormel® Chili for game day snacks, tailgating and every day meals.

The limited-edition Miami-inspired Hormel® Chili can design pays homage to this year's big game host and features bold pinks, oranges, teals and yellows, as well as tropical palm leaves surrounding a football jersey that highlights the brand's donation to Second Harvest Heartland.

The can is available at select retailers in select markets nationwide, as well as at www.hormel.com.

For additional information on Hormel® Chili and the Thursdays with Thielen campaign, visit www.hormel.com/brands/hormelchili.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

About Second Harvest Heartland

Second Harvest Heartland is one of the largest, most efficient and most innovative hunger relief organizations in the nation. In close partnership with more than 1,000 food shelves, food pantries and other meal programs, Second Harvest Heartland helps the one in 11 people in Minnesota and western Wisconsin who face hunger every day. On average, 74 percent of food our partner agencies distribute comes from Second Harvest Heartland. In 2019, Second Harvest Heartland helped provide a record of nearly 97 million meals to more than a half million people. We will continue to leverage our unique position in the emergency food chain to advocate, educate and provide food until everyone in our service area has what they need to thrive. For more information, visit 2harvest.org or call 651.484.5117.

Contact: Brian Olson

507-437-5345

media@hormel.com

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

Related Links

https://www.hormelfoods.com/

