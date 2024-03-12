The Makers of HORMEL® Chili Solve the Double-Dip Dilemma with Double Dippable Chips

AUSTIN, Minn., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of HORMEL® Chili today launched Double Dippable Chips, the first "breakable" chips designed to allow people to double-dip into their favorite chili dips without committing a social faux pas. As the producers of the key ingredient in some of America's most popular dip recipes, the HORMEL® Chili brand team introduced this inventive creation to help double-dippers dip to their heart's content.

The acceptability of double-dipping has long been a polarizing topic of snacking etiquette, as evidenced by recent surveys and across social media, where posts abound with arguments for and against the act of double-dipping. Now, the debate continues at ChiliDoubleDip.com with a live poll measuring attitudes toward double-dipping. Consumers can cast their vote here.

The makers of HORMEL® Chili teamed up with a Minnesota-based specialty foods producer to create these one-of-a-kind tortilla chips, which feature a novel perforation down the center for an easy break, resulting in two even halves — perfect for indulgent dips. After rapid prototyping and some serious break-and-dip testing, Double Dippable Chips are now ready to meet some lucky winners.

Starting March 18 at 12:00 AM (Eastern), dip lovers can enter for a chance to win limited quantities of HORMEL® Chili Double Dip Kits at ChiliDoubleDip.com. The party-friendly kits include a bag of Double Dippable Chips, a can of HORMEL® Chili and a recipe for a delicious 7-Layer Chili Cheese Dip. HORMEL® Chili Double Dip Kits will ship to winners just in time to enjoy during the upcoming college hoops tournament.

"When it comes to the food on the party table, dips are a star attraction," said Jason Hron, HORMEL® Chili brand manager. "Given the idea of double-dipping remains polarizing, we thought it would be fun to create something that could satisfy both sides and keep them both dipping into some delicious HORMEL® Chili Cheese Dip."

Whether you're cool with dipping a chip once or twice, any gathering can add excitement with a chili cheese dip featuring HORMEL® Chili. Fans of the brand can click here to watch the video that supports the act of double-dipping. For more information about HORMEL® Chili, including recipes for any occasion, visit www.hormel.com/brands/hormel-chili or follow the brand on social media at www.facebook.com/hormel.chili, www.instagram.com/hormelchili and www.pinterest.com/hormelchili.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized on Fast Company's list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, received a perfect score of 100 on the 2023–24 Corporate Equality Index and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com .

