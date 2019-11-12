The Makers of Hormel® Cure 81® ham Introduce New Vermont Maple Spiral Sliced Ham

Handcrafted with the highest standards for taste and texture, Hormel® Cure 81® Vermont Maple Spiral Sliced Half Ham comes with authentic Vermont maple flavor baked into the ham along with a tasty glaze packet for added flavor and crunch. Additionally, each ham is individually stamped with our Curemaster's signature of approval and is guaranteed to deliver the premium quality, flavor and tenderness ham lovers desire.

"We noticed maple flavor trending on menus within the foodservice space on restaurant menus, both casual and fine dining," added Elliott. "Additionally, we saw maple trending in the grocery store in areas including refrigerated meats, making a real Vermont maple option a natural fit for the Hormel® Cure 81® brand."

Found in the refrigerated aisle, Hormel® Cure 81® Vermont Maple Spiral Sliced Ham will be sold at select retailers such as Kroger, Price Chopper, Hy-Vee and Brookshire Grocery Company.

For more information about all Hormel® Cure 81® hams, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit www.hormel.com/Brands/Cure81 or follow the brand on social media at www.facebook.com/Cure81Ham and www.instagram.com/cure81ham.

About Hormel Foods – Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Contact: Katie Gabrielson

507-434-6352

media@hormel.com

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

