The Makers of Hormel® Natural Choice® Deli Meats Announce Partnership with Feeding America to Donate 1.5 Million Meals*

"We believe everyone should have access to nutritious food," said Beth Fehrenbacher, senior brand manager for the Hormel® Natural Choice® brand. "We are proud to team up with Feeding America to help feed the one in nine people in the United States who struggle with hunger."

"Big brands have the power to impact hunger insecurity in our nation and Hormel Foods is taking accountability for their influence in a positive and effective way," said Elizabeth Marquardt, interim managing director, new partnerships at Feeding America. "With this contribution we will be able to provide 1.5 million meals to people in need. We are thrilled to be the facilitators of Hormel Foods' mission to make meaningful actions of good happen beyond the food aisle."

Feeding America is a nationwide network of 200 local food banks that feed more than 46 million people each year through food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and other community-based agencies. According to Feeding America, there are 37,227,000 people in the United States struggling with hunger, and of them more than 11 million are children and nearly 5.5 million are seniors.

Hormel Foods has been a Feeding America partner since the 1970s. For additional information about the company's hunger-relief efforts, please visit https://csr.hormelfoods.com/communities/.

For more information about Hormel® Natural Choice® products, visit www.makethenaturalchoice.com.

* $1 = 10 meals (feedingamerica.org)

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS – INSPIRED PEOPLE. INSPIRED FOOD.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across 75 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Columbus®, Wholly Guacamole®, Hormel® Black Label® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the tenth year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future – Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ – focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and https://csr.hormelfoods.com.

Contact: Brian Olson

507-437-5345

media@hormel.com

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

Related Links

http://www.hormel.com

